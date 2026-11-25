One thing Jeff Houck is most thankful for each year is … Thanksgiving.

“It's the high holy days of food,” he says.

Not to mention his favorite cooking holiday of the year.

“Fourth of July is for amateurs,” he tells “Florida Matters Live & Local.”

Houck knows his kitchen stuffing. A former food editor and writer, he’s the longtime vice president of marketing for the 1905 Family of Restaurants, which owns the Columbia, Ulele's and other eateries.

Houck and Dalia Colon, host of WUSF’s “The Zest Podcast,” took a seat at the table with host Matthew Peddie to talk about ways to make the holiday meal special, as well as share family traditions and non-negotiables.

The following interview transcript was lightly edited for clarity and brevity.

What is going to be on your table this year for Thanksgiving?

Colon: Full disclosure, I am not hosting Thanksgiving. Shoutout to my neighbor Vonda, who is the hostess with the mostest. I have a couple of dishes that she always asks me to bring, mac and cheese being one of them. And I am a vegetarian, so my hot take is that Thanksgiving is really about the sides.

Houck: We're hosting this year. I do two turkeys a year. One, it's my favorite holiday. It's my favorite cooking holiday, by far. Fourth of July is for amateurs. Thanksgiving is the real cooking holiday, but I like to smoke turkey. Not everybody likes to smoke turkey, so I make one in the infrared fryer, which is essentially you drop it into an infrared cooker. It saves all the juices, unlike a regular turkey fryer, which has oils. There's no oil involved. And then this year, for the first time, I'm going to be making seafood paella because not everybody likes turkey. So, I'm Captain Extra this year.

Jeff Houck / Courtesy Jeff Houck says Thanksgiving is his favorite cooking holiday of the year. He'll prepare two turkeys this year, smoked and using an infrared fryer.

Many people participate in "Friendsgiving" or holiday office parties this year. What are some tips for bringing dishes to parties with people from different backgrounds and diets?

Colon: I say play the hits. This is not a time to try out a new recipe. I did that last year, and it was just kind of mid.

It's better to just do what you can do. There's nothing wrong with buying things from the store, either, and sometimes that's more affordable because if you only need a little bit of this and a little bit of that, when you start gathering all those ingredients, suddenly you're going over your budget. I also think you want to appeal to the largest common denominator. So, as a vegetarian, I don't necessarily want bacon in the collard greens. Moreover, everyone's trying to save money, and you know, if you cut back on some of those extras, you'll save money, and it will be something that more people can eat.

Many people might snack throughout the day or just skip eating at all to prepare for the Thanksgiving meal. What is your strategy the day of Thanksgiving before the big meal?

Houck: It's like training for a marathon. Don't give up eating because you fill up very quickly, and eat sensibly. I wouldn't try to gorge yourself ahead of time. It's one of those things where you go through hours and hours and sometimes days of preparation, and it's all over in 20 minutes.

It's supposed to be about just sort of getting together. You make it sound like, you know, an eating contest, and in some ways, it kind of is. But you have to give it to the holiday. There are things on that plate that are never again on a plate for the next 12 months.

So not everything mixes well. Eat a little bit of this, a little bit of that. You know, there are a lot of flavors to be had. But you don't want to overdo it too much. It's a lot of heavy food. There are mashed potatoes and sweet potato pie. It can be a little daunting.

I think it's more about the flavors and the fellowship at the table if you're lucky – unless people are having a food fight and arguing and stuff like that, because I've seen the bear.

"It's supposed to be about just sort of getting together. You make it sound like, you know, an eating contest, and in some ways, it kind of is. But you have to give it to the holiday. There are things on that plate that are never again on a plate for the next 12 months." Jeff Houck

How could people get creative with their dinner table spread?

Colon: We always eat with our eyes first, so more color is always better. There are a lot of brown foods at Thanksgiving: turkey stuffing, gravy. So anytime you can mix in maybe a green salad, a fruit salad for the kids. That's the other thing: kids. They're eating the mac and cheese and a roll, and that's it. But people are always looking for something fresh.

Last year, we were at my in-laws in Louisiana, and everything's wrapped in bacon in Louisiana, and I showed up with a salad, and that was literally the first thing to go because it was the only fresh thing on the table.

I love the idea of lasagna. We've done that. I have a friend who lets everybody in her house choose two of their favorite dishes, and that's Thanksgiving. So it could be spaghetti with egg rolls and ice cream, or whatever people like. Something else you can do if you want to save money and also reduce food waste is instead of cooking a whole turkey, you break it apart or you slice the turkey and give it different flavors. So, maybe you have a lemon pepper, a barbecue more like Thai-inspired, because not everybody likes everything, and now you're not having to cook five turkeys and 10 hams.

If you are in charge of bringing drinks, what are you making?

Houck: I'm a big fan of neutral drinks. You know, you don't want stuff that's going to compete with the turkey and the gravy. There's a lot of grease involved sometimes.

I think you could be really light with it, and do almost like a seasonal sangria. There's a cranberry apple sangria, apple cider sangria that works really well, or a caramel apple sort of sangria version of it, where you add sort of the cinnamon to it, a little heavier than what you normally would for sangria. So I think keeping it light in a way. Or, mimosas, mimosas are a great way to kind of cut through all the heaviness.

Dalia Colon / WUSF A hot take from Dalia Colon: You don't have to serve appetizers because that's like filling up on bread before dinner, "and then the server ends up putting your food in a doggy bag."

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, Thanksgiving dinner may cost 6% more than it did last year. How can families have a tasty dinner and save money?

Colon: You can make it a potluck. I don't think there's anything wrong with asking for help. Saying, "I will provide the main dish, and I need everybody to bring a side."

Hot take: you don't have to serve appetizers because that's like filling up on the bread basket at dinner, and then the server ends up putting your food in a doggy bag. Maybe you have one or two light appetizers, and then you just go straight to the main event. That will save you money.

Another thing is knowing how many people actually plan to eat dinner at your house in the first place. How many of those people are kids? How many have some dietary restrictions? For example, if one person is gluten free, they're not going to have the mac and cheese. I know a lot of people go house-hopping on holidays, so maybe they're having the main course at Grandma's house, and then they're just coming to your house for dessert. So getting an actual head count is helpful.

This is more of a gift to your future self. But I have a Google spreadsheet for the holidays. After, you want to do a postmortem on the event and find out what got eaten and what did we have too much of. Because you think you'll remember next year, but you really won't. And so I find it helpful to be able to go back into my document, and say, 'We had too much turkey, so next year we're gonna cut it in half."

Post-Thanksgiving meal, how long are you keeping your leftovers before throwing them out?

Colon: It's still going to taste good, but am I going to be sick of those flavors? So that's why I'm saying, like, if we can do different flavors for the turkey and things like that, and just cut back on what we buy so that we don't have massive amounts of leftovers. I'm going to freeze some of these things, and some of them can be turned into other items, like turkey could be a taco, mashed potatoes could turn into gnocchi or pancakes or a lot of other things.

Houck: It's funny because we went this year and bought takeout containers that we could just give away. We wouldn't expect them to come back. And then I saw my mom yesterday. She goes, "By the way, I got some takeout containers." So she's expecting leftover takeout, which is awesome. I love to make a sandwich, a turkey sandwich with mayonnaise on white bread is one of my favorite things. But you know the other part is that you can make great turkey stock with a carcass. Never let everything go.

This story was compiled from interviews by Matthew Peddie for "Florida Matters Live and Local."