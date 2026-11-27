Hollywood's heading into the holidays on a high note. Odysseus and Spider-Man led cinemas to the biggest summer ever at the box office. Since then, studio hits have been jockeying with indie surprises like You Can See Everything. In theaters this Thanksgiving are Focker-in-Law, Club Kid, the Rocky origin story, another unforgettable Andrew Scott performance, a Hunger Games sequel and more.

But Tinseltown may have saved the best — or at least the buzziest — for last. Here's what else is coming between now and year's end.

Behemoth!

In theaters Dec. 4

Pedro Pascal spent months practicing cello many hours a day so he'd look convincing playing a cello in the fictional drama Behemoth!, about a musician whose personal life gets in the way of his art.

The Gallerist

In theaters Dec. 4

Artistic temperaments are in comic opposition in The Gallerist, in which struggling art gallery owner Natalie Portman spars with art influencer Zach Galifianakis, who clearly has it in for her. When he accidentally trips and skewers himself on a very sharp sculpture —and dies just before the gallery's public opening — she decides she has little choice but to try to pass him off as conceptual art.

Jane Elliott Against the World

In Los Angeles and New York starting on Dec. 4

In 1968, Jane Elliott came up with a classroom exercise to help elementary school kids understand the unfairness of racism: "blue-eyed people are better than brown-eyed people," she told the kids. For that lesson, she got both fame and hate mail. In the documentary Jane Elliott Against the World, she's still going strong, sharing the lessons she learned back then. The film will also be shown on PBS Independent Lens on March 29, 2027.

Everybody Digs Bill Evans

In New York starting Dec. 4, expands in January

The title of the jazzy bio-pic Everybody Digs Bill Evans certainly qualifies as truth-in-advertising: Evans (Anders Danielsen Lie) had a difficult life, but he made glorious music. Laurie Metcalf and Bill Pullman play his folks.

George Michael: The Faith Tour

In theaters and IMAX Dec. 11

Never-released footage of the singer-songwriter George Michael led to this concert film, captured over two nights in Paris in 1988 on his first headlining solo tour.

Tender Loving Care

In Los Angeles and New York on Dec. 11, then expanding in December and into January

During the workday, the social workers in Tender Loving Care face clients who claim they don't need any help; when they're off the clock, it's aging family members. 83-year-old filmmaker Mike Leigh says Tender Loving Care will be his final film, and a lovely, elegiac one it is.

Ink

In theaters Dec. 11 and on Netflix Jan. 8

This journalism saga charts the 1960s rise of news mogul Rupert Murdoch, played here by a brash Guy Pearce, who altered Britain's staid news landscape when he bought a London tabloid. Jack O'Connell plays The Sun editor Larry Lamb, Claire Foy a reporter, and director Danny Boyle tells the story with tabloid-esque flair.

The Debut

In limited theaters Dec. 11

In Jesse Eisenberg's warmly funny comedy, Julianne Moore and Paul Giamatti play, respectively, a timid housewife who tries out for a musical ("I haven't sung in front of anyone since church choir") and the tyrannical director who's the self-styled "biggest name in New Jersey community theater." Watching Moore pretend to be a bad actor is fascinating.

Rose

In theaters Dec. 11

Sandra Hüller disguises herself as a man to fight in a 17th century war, then continues to live as a man so she can inherit a neglected country estate, even though that means she must marry and somehow hide her true identity from her wife.

Avengers: Doomsday

In theaters Dec. 18

In an unprecedented battle-of-the-blockbusters that industry-watchers are calling "Dunes-Day," Marvel's superhero showdown opens on the same day as the sci-fi spectacle Dune: Part Three. With Dune having locked down every single IMAX theater for the first three weeks, Marvel has rebranded other premium-format screens so that the Avengers can play in what the company is calling "Infinity Vision."

Dune: Part Three

In theaters and IMAX Dec. 18

The finale to Denis Villeneuve's intergalactic trilogy corresponds roughly with Frank Herbert's second novel, Dune Messiah, in which Maud'Dib (Timothée Chalamet) realizes that after years of war, he's become the oppressor that Chani (Zendaya) is fighting.

Clarissa

In New York and Los Angeles Dec. 18 for one week, opens again in theaters in January

Taking stabs at the patriarchy in a serious way is Sophie Okonedo in this ruminative drama, which transplants Virginia Woolf's feminist novel Mrs. Dalloway to contemporary Nigeria. Ayo Edebiri and David Oyelowo offer support.

Artificial

In limited theaters Dec. 25, everywhere Jan. 8

Filmmaker Luca Guadagnino has Andrew Garfield play Open AI creator Sam Altman as a kind of seductive vampire of a tech-bro in a film that will not reassure anybody about the future of AI. It explores what happened when tech guys who'd said they wanted to keep the world safe from artificial intelligence decided they'd just as soon make money off it.

Werwulf

In theaters Dec. 25

Director Robert Eggers, who recently gave us a gothic-horror vampire in Nosferatu, brings another supernatural critter to life in this black-and-white art film. Aaron Taylor-Johnson sprouts fangs, Willem Dafoe's the huntsman.

Jumanji: Open World

In theaters Dec. 25

In this family-oriented sequel, instead of players getting pulled into the Jumanji game, critters from the game escape into the real world. So do some mixed-up avatars. This time, Spencer's mother Janice takes the form of Dwayne Johnson's Dr. Smolder Bravestone, and Kevin Hart embodies 7-year-old Tyson ("except I'm a Black grownup").

Coward

In theaters Dec. 25

Two closeted gay men find each other in Lukas Dhont's World War I battlefield epic, ironically titled Coward. Just to survive, these guys have to be brave on quite a few fronts.

Mr. Irrelevant

In theaters Dec. 25

The final pick of the NFL draft in 1983, John Tuggle (played by sometime-Superman David Corenswet) defied the odds to land a starting spot on the New York Giants. Did a subsequent cancer diagnosis slow him down? "If I'm not the guy who keeps on fighting," he says in the film, "I don't know who I am."

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