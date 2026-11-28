For 37 years, countless customers came back to Mac's Drive Thru in Gainesville for more than just their orders. They came to see Sighle Williams, whose yearslong relationships with many of them left a lasting impression well after they drove away.

Williams and those relationships will be celebrated in "One Last Order," a 21-minute documentary that premieres Tuesday on Netflix and captures her final shift at the fast-food restaurant on Northwest 10th Avenue, and her impact on the community.

Lauren DeFilippo and Sam Soko co-directed the short-doc, which earned the jury award for documentary at the 2026 Aspen Shortfest as well as acclaim at other film festivals.

DeFilippo said she was determined to tell Williams' story after her father, Ron DeFilippo, the owner of Mac's, told how much customers loved Williams — and said he would gift Williams all of Mac's earnings from her last workday, Oct. 11, 2024.

"We were just totally stunned when four-hour lines of cars and people showed up to say thank you to this woman who really built a community through a drive-thru window," Lauren DeFilippo told WUFT News recently.

COURTESY OF NETFLIX / Customers waited in long lines to celebrate with Sighle Williams on her final day at work after 37 years at Mac's Drive-Thru.

All those years in the drive-thru, Williams was known for recognizing people's cars, remembering their orders and fostering connections. Picking up a burger became more than placing an order — she made it a quick chat about how the family is and what the weekend holds.

"Everyone had their own special story and connection," Lauren DeFilippo said. "She really made everyone feel special in their own way."

Based in Nairobi, Kenya, Soko told WUFT that Williams' story offers a broader message about unconditional kindness.

"The thing that for me was very incredible was the kind of human being she was, like how she was talking to people and how people reacted to her," said Soko, who first met Williams when he traveled to Gainesville to work on the film. "It's something that gives you a lot of connection to the other people in your life who are like Sighle and how often you honor them."

The earnings from her final day amounted to nearly a year's salary, but Williams said that what stayed with her most was seeing how many people came together to show their appreciation for what she viewed as simply treating others with kindness.

"Taking that last order was, 'Here I come retirement,'" she said. "When I was sitting in my car at the end of my shift, I realized, 'It's my last day of work,' and it was overwhelming to see all the gifts and all the people who showed up."

COURTESY OF NETFLIX / During her final shift, customers came to show their appreciation for Sighle Williams by taking pictures with her and bringing her thank you gifts.

While working full-time at Mac's, Williams also raised five girls. Between caring for her family and showing up each day with a positive attitude, she brought the same dedication and thoughtfulness to the people she encountered at the drive thru.

"You can build a community with the most minute interactions, and it will still carry a massive significance, which is something I'm grateful to have gotten to experience," Soko said.

Ron DeFilippo, whose Mac's experience was a customer before becoming the owner, described the significance of Williams taking your order.

"It's like she had a photographic memory," he said. "I had two cars at the time – I would come in my truck or in my car, and she would know the cars and know what I ordered."

DeFilippo bought Mac's five years ago, when Sighle told him she was planning to retire at 62.

Nick Smith, the manager at Mac's, worked alongside Williams for five years, witnessing her interactions at the window, and how she made each one feel more than just a customer.

Whether at the drive-through or walk-up window, Smith said, Williams made a point to ask about their families, catch up on what was happening in their lives, and remember the little details that turned routine transactions into personal connections.

Katharine Litman Garcia/WUFT News / Mac's Drive-Thru in Gainesville continues to honor Williams' work and the global premiere of the Netflix documentary "One Last Order" in its storefront .

"Every day, she came here with one goal, and it was customer satisfaction," he said. "She was kind of the glue that held the place together. She could do everything in the building and she was the face of Mac's. She knew the customers, knew their lives and knew their orders."

Ron DeFilippo and Smith said Williams' unwavering kindness set an example for coworkers, inspiring them to carry on the same thoughtful approach to customer service and ensure others felt as welcomed and valued as she made them feel.

"She was the example for how to treat our customer base, and we want to continue that tradition that Sighle started," Smith said.

Williams and Lauren DeFlippo were on hand for a Gainesville premiere held at Heartwood Studios on Sunday. DeFilippo and Soko said showing the film in the city before the Netflix premiere felt necessary.

"I want the audience to take away the idea that kindness matters — what Sighle did on an individual level was kind of small but accumulated into a big thing that had the whole town come out to celebrate her," she said.

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