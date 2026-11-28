In 1998, the first extra point by South Florida at Raymond James Stadium was booted by Bill Gramatica. His nephew, Nico, kicked what will likely be the last one after the Bulls’ 178th game at the NFL stadium.

What came during the 29 years in between was an assortment of highs, lows and big plays – the final highlight a 38-yard pick-six by Zavier Hamilton with 1:43 to play that secured a 34-24 victory over Tulane on Saturday.

USF ended a three-game losing streak and closed the regular season 7-5 (3-5 in the American Conference). Barring a bid in the Gasparilla Bowl, USF’s next game in Tampa will be in an on-campus stadium slated to open this September.

“I'm glad we found a way to win because there's been a lot of times this year we have not,” USF coach Brian Hartline said. “There's still so much more to grow on. We have to get better, and we will.”

Gramatica’s 22-yard field goal with 4:08 left broke a 24-all tie in the back-and-forth contest – on Senior Night for the Bulls.

"I've seen a few groups of seniors go out, their last game at RayJay, and not win,” fifth-year defensive end Mike Williams II said. “This morning, I got texts from each and every one of them: 'You don't want to feel how we felt. Three years down the road, you’re still gonna feel that."

Gramatica’s go-ahead kick came after both teams went three-and-out and the Green Wave’s Cooper Helmke missed a 53-yard field goal, one of three he failed to convert.

Down 27-24, freshman quarterback Trace Johnson moved the Green Wave 18 yards to their own 43. On fourth-and-13, Johnson was pressured by a blitzing Jabari Smith and threw a short floater that was snagged behind the line of scrimmage by Hamilton, who ran untouched for the final USF touchdown at Ray Jay.

“Everyone else did an amazing job doing their job. I still can’t believe it happened,” Hamilton said. “The ball just fell right in my hands. When I caught it and started running, I was in disbelief.”

“Nobody was going to touch him. I knew it was over with,” Williams observed.

“I love that it was Zay,” Hartline said. “I love that call … and then you had one guy make an outstanding play and didn't just make a PBU [pass breakup] and knock it down, he picked it off.”

The offense after moving on from coordinator

The victory came a week after Hartline decided to part ways with offensive coordinator Tim Beck. Hartline said playcalling was a group effort, including Mike Sollenne, the offensive line coach and run game coordinator.

The Bulls appeared to open up the offense a bit more than in previous games, including two passes by wide receivers. Hartline said mental mistakes continued to limit the team.

“There's been a lot of things that we got accomplished, just not enough to be at the standard we all expect, myself included,” Hartline said. “But proud of the end result, and proud to leave the 22 seniors and, frankly, Ray Jay on this note.”

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Luke Kromenhoek, starting his fourth game since Michael Van Buren Jr. was injured Oct. 31 against UAB, completed 23 of 35 passes for 216 yards and added a 4-yard rushing TD in the first quarter that gave USF a 10-0 advantage.

“Pass game offensively just is not up to par. It's just not,” Hartline said. “We got to do a better job throwing and catching and executing and protecting and have our eyes in the right spot. There's lots to go.”

Still, Hartline said Kromenhoek has progressed and that the team feeds off his “competitive spirit.”

“Luke's got two more years left, and you know we poured a lot of effort into him, and he's poured a lot of effort into himself, and it's a good marriage, really, between us and him,” Hartline said.

Jason Collins Jr. ran for 82 yards on 22 carries and scored two touchdowns for USF. His 5-yard touchdown run with 1:31 left in the third quarter brought the Bulls into a 24-all tie.

Johnson threw for 236 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for Tulane (6-6, 4-4). His 9-yard scoring pass to Cameron Roberts gave Tulane its first lead at 24-17 with 6:52 left in the third.

The Bulls sacked Johnson six times, led by Grayson Howard with 1½. Although the defense kept the pressure on, Hartline cited too many breakdowns that allowed explosive plays.

“We definitely made it harder than it had to be,” he said.

Jaylin Lucas paced the Green Wave offense with 104 rushing yards, including a 75-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, plus 64 receiving yards.

“You can make a lot of good plays, but that one play you didn't do well on, oh, my gosh,” Hartline said. “Doing your job is an expectation, and that's what we're trying to grab our mind around. Instead, ‘Oh, I did my job the first you know 10 [plays],’ I know, but you got to do them for all 70.”

Gramatica and the Ray Jay years

Gramatica opened the scoring for USF with a 28-yard field goal in the first quarter.

The junior and his younger brother, Gaston, a freshman, continue a USF family bloodline found throughout the Ray Jay era, beginning with uncles Bill and Santiago, not to mention their father, Martin, who kicked for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Uncle Bill's PAT came on Oct. 3, 1998, during a 45-6 win over The Citadel. He also hit the program's longest field goal there, 63 yards in 2000 (it's still tied for the record in FCS).

The Bulls have posted a 114-64 record at Ray Jay, Overall, there were four unbeaten home seasons, including 6-0 in 2025. From 2000-23, they won 21 straight at home. And for a week in 2007, after beating rival Central Florida, USF was ranked No. 2 in the nation.

There's a lot of history, but not a lot of tradition. Hartline promised that will change when the new stadium opens.

“I just wanted the fans to always feel like when we win, we win as a group with them, and when we lose, we lose as a group as well. So, we feel their pain, we also feel their joy, and that connection between the team and the fans does matter, and it's important," he said.

“I try to do the best I can with that. You know, I'm naturally an introvert. I got to do better. Trust me. But that's just probably more of me understanding that we won this one for them, for ourselves, for everybody.”

The Bulls and Green Wave will learn which bowl they play in on Dec. 6. Among the manyInnnnnn projections is for USF to get a final game at Ray Jay in the Dec. 18 Gasparilla Bowl.

