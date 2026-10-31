After another slow start, USF scoops out a 30-10 conference victory over UAB

South Florida coach Brian Hartline said a key to the game plan against UAB was getting to Blazers quarterback Ryder Burton and forcing turnovers.

“We talked about making sure we don't have just sacks, we have some sack fumbles, and that's been an emphasis as well,” Hartline said.

Mission accomplished.

Asani Redwood and Grayson Howard returned fumbles for touchdowns and CJ Hicks had four sacks, leading South Florida to a 30-10 victory over UAB on Saturday in the American Conference.

“We got good juice.” USF coach Brian Hartline said. Four sacks, tie program record, two fumbles, of course, that resulted in touchdowns, obviously, and an impact.”

Quarterback Luke Kromenhoek replaced injured starter Michael Van Buren at 12:19 of the second quarter and sparked a sluggish Bulls’ offense, leading the team with 92 yards rushing.

“His legs were huge today, and, you know, we'll build on that, but we're also built on everything else he can do,” Hartline said of Kromenhoek.

Van Buren left the game late in the first quarter on a 6-yard scramble after he was hit near the head by UAB’s Jo'Tavion Pierce. Officials reviewed the play for targeting but no penalty was enforced.

Hartline said he would know more about Van Buren’s condition later.

“I'm just really happy for Luke,” said Hartline, who said Van Buren won a very close competition during training camp.

Over the first seven games, Kromenhoek was used primarily as a short-yardage runner.

“Obviously, you've seen those huge situational calls that we put them in for him. Make sure he knows he's definitely a huge part of what we do,” Hartline said.

When Kromerhoek entered, the Blazers were up 10-0, with the USF offense gaining only 18 yards. South Florida finished with 237 total yards while holding UAB to 177.

The Bulls relied mostly on the ground game with their offensive line struggling to give Van Buren or Kromenhoek time. The quarterbacks combined to attempt only 12 combined passes, completing eight for 46 yards.

“We're gonna try to find more ways to throw the ball,” Hartline said. “We got to be able to protect them (QBs) on the edge.... (The Blazers) were doing a good job getting to the quarterback.”

At 6-2 (2-2 in the American Conference), the Bulls became bowl-eligible for the fourth consecutive season.

Among Hicks' four sacks of Burton, two of them caused the fumbles that Howard and Redwood returned for touchdowns.

“We want to do a better job of creating turnovers,” Hartline said. “And frankly, probably could have had a couple more today if we just weren't trying to make circus catches and just using two hands.”

South Florida scored the game's final 30 points. After Jason Collins Jr. scored on a tying 6-yard run in the second quarter, Redwood's 6-yard fumble return score made it 17-10 at halftime.

In the second half, Howard scored on a 13-yard fumble return and Nico Gramatica, who had three field goals in the game, connected twice from short range (30 and 33 yards).

UAB (4-4, 2-2) scored on Rod Robinson II's 5-yard run and a 30-yard field goal by Jonah Delange. Burton passed for 149 yards.

A generously announced crowd of 22,829 attended the afternoon game at Raymond James Stadium.

South Florida travels Friday to East Carolina for another American Conference game. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and ESPN2 will televise the game.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.