Pinellas County residents using reclaimed water now have more time to irrigate their lawns, thanks to recent rain and cooler weather reducing demand.

But those using potable, well, lake, or pond water still only have one watering day a week, as determined by the Southwest Florida Water Management District.

Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Manatee, Sarasota, Polk and Hernando counties remain under the Southwest Florida Water Management District's (SWFWMD) Modified Phase III Water Shortage Order through March 31, 2027.

Pinellas Utilities wrote in a news release that assigned watering days have changed for all of the county's sources.

Reclaimed water schedule

If you use reclaimed water in North or South Pinellas County, you may water from midnight to 8 a.m. and/or 4 p.m. to midnight on your assigned watering days.



Addresses ending in even numbers (0, 2, 4, 6, 8): Thursdays and Sundays

Addresses ending in odd numbers (1, 3, 5, 7, 9): Wednesdays and Saturdays

Mixed or No Address (such as common areas, entry areas/office complexes and shopping centers): Wednesdays and Saturdays

Reclaimed water customers in South County may also water on Mondays but only when reclaimed water supply is available.

Potable, well, lake, pond water schedule

Pinellas customers using potable, well, lake or pond water must continue to follow SWFWMD's one-day-per-week watering restrictions.



Addresses ending in 0 or 1: Mondays

Addresses ending in 2 or 3: Tuesdays

Addresses ending in 4 or 5: Wednesdays

Addresses ending in 6 or 7: Thursdays

Addresses ending in 8 or 9: Fridays

Mixed or No Address (such as common areas, entry areas/office complexes and shopping centers): Fridays

Watering hours for these sources remain limited to 12:01 a.m. to 4 a.m. or 8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Properties less than one acre may use only one of these time periods. Properties one acre or larger may use both.

What is reclaimed water?

Reclaimed water is produced by treating and disinfecting wastewater so it can be reused for landscape irrigation but not for drinking, according to Pinellas County Utilities.

The agency operates separate North and South County reclaimed water systems with different supplies, storage capacities and demands.

North County has more irrigated landscapes but less wastewater available for treatment. Its reclaimed water is stored in one pond, where evaporation reduces the supply.

South County has more wastewater available for treatment and lower demand, allowing it to support more frequent watering.

Find water-saving tips and Florida-friendly landscaping information at Pinellas.gov/water-conservation. You can also monitor your water usage and set up leak alerts at myaccount.pinellas.gov.