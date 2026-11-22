South Florida fell 35-14 at Florida Atlantic on Saturday in a six-hour game halted three times by weather stoppages – one as a tornado was visible near the Boca Raton campus.

It was the Bulls’ third straight defeat, which dropped them to 6-5 (2-5 in the American Conference) after a 4-0 start in Brian Hartline’s debut season as head coach.

“There were a lot of errors,” Hartline understated in a postgame interview with the Bulls’ radio network. Hartline repeatedly pointed to a lack of execution. “We’ve got to find out what’s preventing us from improving,” he said. “Hard conversations need to be had.”

With one regular-season game remaining, it's unlikely those answers will come this year, frustrating a fan base that was filled with optimism when Hartline was hired.

In his postgame press conference, Hartline said he appreciated the fans’ support throughout the season but wanted to remind them he has the same feelings of disappointment.

“I know that instant gratification is definitely what we all chase in life. We chase it in football and sports. I wish that was the case,” Hartline said. “I think that even if it was everything we wanted this year. .... I'd be probably more paranoid for Year 2 than I would going through these [games].

“So, you got to believe in the scars. Scars shape you and change you. Good times don't necessarily do that. Now we don't know the effects of these scars until next year, unfortunately. So that's the hard part about it. I would hope that over some trials and tribulations, the support hasn't changed.”

The Bulls’ defense, once considered a strength, came into the game with concerns about holding late leads. Add first halves to the troubles. As in last week’s 52-41 shootout loss to Memphis, USF started in a scoreless hole, falling behind 20-0.

On Saturday, it was an inability to stop Owls quarterback Caden Veltkamp, who threw for 386 yards and four touchdowns. Veltkamp, who completed 30 of 38, has 33 touchdowns this season. It was his seventh 300-yard game and seventh with at least three passing touchdowns.

"We didn't do a very good job of affecting the quarterback, whether it be with the [pass] rush and/or disguise. I think that there's a lot of uncontested throws and catches out there,"Hartline said.

"They were getting the calls they wanted versus the matchups they wanted, and they were throwing and catching at a high level. I didn't see a whole lot of drops. Didn't see any tip balls. Protection was was pretty good, so it was very efficient."

As prolific as the Owls' offensive has been, it got help from miscues by USF’s offense and special teams.

After the Bulls’ offense moved 27 yards to the FAU 42, Luke Kromenhoek threw his first interception of the season, to FAU’s Josh Roberts. Veltkamp took two plays to cash in, the final one a 36-yard scoring pass to AJ Johnson with 3:35 left in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Bulls forced a fumble at their own 29. But they went three-and-out, hampered by a Kromenhoek run for no gain and a sack for minus-7.

On fourth down, Luke Goater managed just a 19-yard punt to give FAU (7-4, 4-3) another short field. Veltkamp needed two plays to cover 35 yards, the second a 14-yard TD toss to Kelby Valsin.

Late in the half, South Florida made its way to the Owls' 3-yard line, but the drive was thwarted when Bo Simpson-Nealy forced Kromenhoek to fumble. FAU went 87 yards before Collin Rogers added his second field goal for a 20-0 lead with 3:36 in the half.

Tornado spotted at FAU/USF game in Boca Raton. Game is on second delay due to severe weather. pic.twitter.com/UYDIaCSmy4 — Matt The Welder (@Matt_The_Welder) November 22, 2026

"We had to be more consistent," Hartline said. "I think sometimes it's like all or nothing. We run them all the time, or we throw it all the time. We got to be able to have some balance here, and I haven't felt that come to fruition."

As the quarter concluded, officials announced a lightning delay, leading to a 69-minute halftime.

As the third quarter finally got underway, the Owls took the opening possession 94 yards in eight plays, closing with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Easton Messer. The drive included Veltkamp passes of 41, 18 and 13 yards. A two-point conversion made it 28-0.

The Bulls’ offense then went 10 plays and 75 yards to finally find the end zone. On fourth-and-3 from the Owls’ 27, Jason Collins Jr. received a pass from Luke Kromenhoek at the 20 and ran toward the goal line.

With the lead cut to 28-7, the USF defense quickly jettisoned any momentum, allowing FAU to go 69 yards in 10 plays. Messer was again on the receiving end of a Veltkamp scoring toss, this time from 24 yards, to make it 35-7.

When the third quarter ended, lightning intervened again, causing a 77-minute wait.

The teams returned and traded possessions until the final weather stoppage with 6:31 remaining as USF moved 85 yards on 11 plays to the FAU 12-yard line.

The 50-minute delay was called because of a tornado warning. Social media posts captured a funnel cloud in distance over the lip of stadium.

When play resumed, the Bulls turned it over on downs when Kromenhoek’s pass to Mudia Reuben fell incomplete on fourth-and-10.

Trey Kinkle scored on a 2-yard run with 10 seconds left for the final tally.

A week after running for 268 yards against the Tigers, the Bulls managed only 45 yards on the ground against an Owls team that was ranked 137th in the NCAA Bowl Subdivision (238 per game). Most of that – 25 yards on 14 carries – came in the scoreless first half.

Kromenhoek was 32-of-49 passing for 385 yards with the TD and interception. Reuben had 119 yards receiving and Cameron Selton 101 for the Bulls.

"Whatever it was, there was something that prevented the execution," Hartline said. "That has to improve. It's going to be a huge, huge emphasis into the offseason and then growing in the next year. I think that we can improve in all fashions: game-plan-wise, player-wise, execution-wise, process-wise."

The Bulls will close their 30th season – and likely play their final game at Raymond James Stadium – next Saturday at 3:30 p.m. against Tulane (6-5, 4-3), which upset North Texas 28-24 earlier Saturday.

South Florida earned the opportunity to play in a bowl game before moving into its on-campus stadium next fall.

Both games give Hartline a chance to win the fans’ trust after a season of hard knocks.

“Now I got to make sure I earn that. I know that our coaching staff needs to earn that, and our players need to earn that,” Hartline said.

“But we believe in the process. We believe in the effort being put in. We have spent a lot of blood, sweat, and tears on those [practice] fields and in those meeting rooms, and this is not the outcome that we will ever accept or justify.”