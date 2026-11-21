Tennessee Titans player Jaylen Harrell, a Tampa native who went to Berkeley Prep, has been hospitalized after a “serious” traffic crash in his hometown, the NFL team said.

ESPN reported that Harrell was in an Uber when the collision occurred Friday. No other information on the crash was available.

“We have been in constant communication with Jaylen's family and are still working to gather more information,” the Titans said in a statement issued Saturday. "At this time, Jaylen remains in the hospital and continues to receive care. We ask that Jaylen and his family's privacy be respected at this time. We will provide an update when appropriate."

His father James Harrell, is also a Tampa native who played linebacker with the NFL’s Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Bandits of the original U.S. Football League. After pro football, the elder Harrell was a longtime high school coach in Tampa at Jesuit, Plant and Freedom.

Harrell, a defensive end, has been on injured reserve all season after injuring his knee during the preseason.

The 24-year-old was a four-star recruit out of Berkeley Prep in 2020. He attended the University of Michigan, where he won the College Football Playoff national championship in 2023.

The Titans selected him in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL draft. He started two games last season, with 25 tackles, 4.5 sacks and forced fumble.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.