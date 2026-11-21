This week's flooding leaves a familiar trail of destruction, like partially-submerged cars, impassable roads and waterlogged homes and businesses.

This time however, there's been an even greater need for help evacuating horses and farm animals. Some owners are scrambling to get their animals to safety and for others, it's the second time in two weeks they've had to evacuate.

At farms and equestrian facilities, rising water from the St. Johns River or days of heavy rain have pushed horses out of their pastures and paddocks, flooded barns and left owners scrambling to find dryer ground.

Horses usually require a highly-coordinated evacuation. Owners need a truck and trailer to transport them, as well as a safe location where the animals can be sheltered until the floodwaters recede, and finding an open stall isn't always easy, especially when multiple farms are dealing with flooding at the same time.

At Harmony Farms, which offers therapeutic horseback riding in Rockledge, Executive Director Jeanine Allen said the flooding has been unlike anything she's seen before.

Jeanine Allen / Harmony Farms Water at Harmony Farms has risen more than knee-deep, according to Executive Director Jeanine Allen, as another round of heavy rain floods the property.

The farm's 13 horses were moved off the property two days before the latest rain. The farm had already flooded once, about two weeks earlier, but the water continued to rise.

It started again on Sunday, and by Wednesday night, floodwater had entered the barns and equipment that had managed to survive the initial flooding was now unusable.

"The stalls are wet, tack rooms are wet, feed rooms are wet," she said. "Basically, anything that's left there is unusable."

Allen estimates the damage could cost between $50,000 and $100,000 to repair and replace. That includes everything from saddles and bridles to fencing, the riding arena and an accessible ramp used by clients with mobility challenges.

"This is going to be a regular occurrence, I think," she said. "With the flooding, we saw 15 inches last year in Titusville, they were saying it was unprecedented rainfall, and now we've had it two weeks in a row here."

And she may be right. A strong to very strong El Niño is underway and is expected to persist through the winter and into early 2027. According to the National Ocean Service , the climate pattern could bring wetter, stormier conditions to Florida during what is typically the state's dry season.

Jeanine Allen / Harmony Farms A horse stands in the rain at Harmony Farms on Nov. 3, when the property was first inundated by floodwaters.

For now, the farm's therapeutic riding programs, which serve children with special needs, are also on hold and Allen expects the horses could be off-site for up to three months.

Harmony's horses are among the fortunate ones, they were evacuated before the worst of the flooding.

Other horse owners haven't had that kind of head start.

Gina Ansaldo, a Central Florida coordinator with Florida Equine Disaster Response, said some lack the trucks and trailers needed to move their horses, while others have no place to take them.

With floodwaters continuing to rise fast, the window to get those animals to safety can be short, especially when the road to safety itself is flooded.

The nonprofit has been helping coordinate dozens of evacuations, connecting horse owners with transportation and finding dry places for animals to stay.

Ansaldo said prolonged exposure to floodwater can cause skin and hoof problems in horses. In some cases, animals left standing in cold water for too long can develop hypothermia.

The flooding has been an unexpected challenge for some horse owners, who are more accustomed to preparing for hurricanes instead.

"I think this is just a big wake-up call that we need to be prepared, we need to be aware of the different disasters that can kind of happen at any time of year," she said.

As floodwaters force horses out of pastures and barns, Ansaldo says horse owners have rallied to help one another. Allen has seen that community response firsthand.

Jeanine Allen / Harmony Farms Volunteers use a forklift to move supplies at Harmony Farms during the first round of flooding, helping the farm recover from the rising water.

"I see that our entire equestrian community is stepping up," Allen said. "We have people coming from all over the county with their trucks and trailers to move not only the Harmony horses but all of the horses surrounding."

Allen said horse owners from across the county have been bringing trucks and trailers to help move animals from Harmony and neighboring farms.

Some have traveled to other flooded facilities, including Blue Lake Equestrian farm, where volunteers were working to relocate horses to a safer property in Mims.

In Melbourne, Mayor Paul Alfrey said the city worked with Brevard County Commissioner Rob Feltner to identify 15 dry horse stalls at Wickham Park for displaced animals, which have since been filling up.

Ansaldo also added that the organization directs horse owners to the Florida Equine Evacuation Locations and Transport Facebook page during emergencies to coordinate transportation and find safe places for animals in the state. The Florida Equine Disaster Response page is used to share resources and information before and after disasters.

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