The dengue outbreak that has gripped Hillsborough County since July is showing signs of waning.

The latest state arbovirus surveillance report, which covers Nov. 8-14, showed only 19 locally acquired cases, the fewest in 12 weeks. That's the second time in three weeks the county has reported 22 or fewer cases, following a one-week spike to 61.

Since Hillsborough first declared a dengue local state of emergency over the illness on Sept. 24, the weekly average has been about 42 cases.

Last week, the Florida Department of Health also advised that it has been investigating fewer locally acquired cases this month. It also said the number of new locally acquired cases under investigation has been decreasing.

On Thursday, the county administrator extended the emergency for a ninth week, until Nov. 26. Local emergencies in Florida expire every seven days unless extended. The declaration allows the county to bypass certain procedures, expedite responses, coordinate resources and personnel, and seek additional state assistance.

To combat the spread, mosquito control crews have been increasing treatments by air and ground because surveillance in many neighborhoods has detected dengue virus activity among local mosquito populations.

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Hillsborough, described as the epicenter of the 12-county Florida spread, has counted 487 cases since the onset in July, according to the health department database.

The numbers were also better in Pinellas, where only seven locally acquired infections were recorded for a total of 116 since the onset in late September.

Orange County added one case, giving Florida 27 for the week and 651 for the year.

The health department also said 29 travel-related dengue cases were reported over the same week. In 2026, there have been 451 overall, sparked by visitors to global areas endemic to the disease.

Health experts said the reported cases are likely undercounts. Symptoms don’t usually begin until about two weeks after someone is bitten by an infected mosquito. Many infected people don’t even get sick.

Dengue is spread by Aedes mosquitoes, typically when a female acquires the virus while biting an infected human and passes it to another human through a subsequent bite.

People with dengue can feel as though they have the flu, with severe muscle aches, headaches, joint pain, fever and occasional rashes. Hospitalization is common for severe cases, which may include bleeding, shock or even death.

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Health officials advise residents going outside to apply repellent and wear long pants and sleeves to help prevent mosquito bites.

The Florida outbreak is the largest in the United States in decades, health officials have said. Florida's previous record was 199 cases in 2023. Last year, the state reported 62 cases.

As of Nov. 14, county mosquito-borne illness alerts are in effect in Alachua, Citrus, Duval, Hillsborough, Holmes, Miami-Dade, Orange, Pasco, Pinellas and Seminole. Advisories are up in Bay, Brevard, Broward, Columbia, Leon, Manatee, Martin, Palm Beach, Polk, Sarasota and Walton.

