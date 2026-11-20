In the coming days and weeks, flooding conditions will likely worsen for communities north of Brevard County, including in Lake, Seminole and Volusia counties, according to officials.

The St. Johns River near Cocoa hit a record-high flood stage as of 1 a.m. Thursday, reaching a height of 17.63 feet. The last time that part of the river rose so high was in 1953.

By just before noon Thursday, the same section of the river was up to nearly 18.3 feet. It was forecast to reach 18.4 feet — nearly a foot above the previous record — by 7 p.m. Thursday, according to the Southeast River Forecast Center administered by the National Weather Service and NOAA.

Screenshot / NOAA-NWS Southeast River Forecast Center Water levels in the St. Johns River near Cocoa were up to nearly 18.3 feet Thursday afternoon, well above the previous record of 17.6 feet. The river near Cocoa was forecast to reach 18.6 feet, a foot above the previous record, by 7 p.m. Friday.

Record-breaking rains have slammed Brevard County this month, forcing the closure of schools and government facilities this week and of polling sites earlier in November. The county opened an emergency shelter for residents Thursday morning, located at the Walter Butler Community Center in Cocoa.

RELATED: Shelters open in Brevard County as flash flooding intensifies

In the days and weeks to come, flooding conditions are expected to get worse in communities north of Brevard. Several different factors are responsible for that forecast, said ecologist Jason Evans, executive director of the Institute for Water and Environmental Resilience at Stetson University.

/ Courtesy Michele Kremer Standing water rises in a parking lot near Orange City Thursday.

Another three to six inches of rain is likely to fall along the east Central Florida coast through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service's forecast office in Melbourne. That additional rainfall could contribute to more localized flooding throughout the region, although the NWS cannot predict where precisely that would be.

Another factor is the flat, generally slow-moving nature of the St. Johns River. The state's longest river stretches out 310 miles and drains very slowly, dropping less than 30 feet in elevation from beginning to end.

Meanwhile, wind blowing into the St. Johns from the northeast "just stacks up the water within the river, which already flows very sluggishly," Evans said.

Collectively, the combined forces of those northeast winds, Central Florida's widespread, recent rainfall and the river's naturally slow pace are intensifying flood risk in parts of the region, Evans said.

"It's kind of this triple whammy of a storm that's just conspiring to create what are going to be pretty historic flood conditions in some areas," Evans said.

Screenshot / NOAA-NWS Southeast River Forecast Center The map above indicates where different stages of flooding had been forecast or observed as of just after 2 p.m. Thursday. Orange indicates minor flooding; red means moderate; and purple indicates major flooding, the most severe. Circles indicate where different levels of flooding have been observed, while squares indicate flooding forecasts of varying severity.

Some roads are closed in Brevard and Volusia counties, due to high standing water levels. Officials urge drivers never to drive through flooded roadways, as it can be difficult to tell how high the water is and what condition the road is in.

Drivers can use the Florida Department of Transportation's interactive traffic map, Florida 511, to monitor current road closures.

Screenshot / Brevard County Emergency Management via X Recent heavy rains have flooded roads and cars in Brevard County. Officials warn residents to never drive through any standing water, advising them instead to "turn around, don't drown."

In Orange County, Wedgefield, Christmas, Lone Cabbage Fish Camp and Bithlo are among the areas likely to experience flash flooding, according to the NWS.

Volusia County officials advise residents in areas affected by localized flooding, and those living near the St. Johns River, to closely monitor river conditions and take appropriate precautions. Several sandbag locations are open in the county.

Evans said he expects river levels will likely take "weeks" to recede: "And that would be if it stops raining."

This year's ongoing El Niño global climate pattern is likely contributing to Central Florida's wetter-than-normal winter conditions, according to climatologists.

Screenshot / NWS Melbourne With soil in the region already saturated, many areas of Central Florida could face additional flooding risk, according to the National Weather Service in Melbourne.

El Niño is a natural phenomenon that is being "supercharged by climate change," Evans said. The global climate pattern is fueled by warmer waters in the Pacific — and global warming is driving up ocean temperatures to record highs.

While climate change isn't solely to blame for extreme weather events, a vast majority of scientists agree it is making many of those events more likely, intense, longer-lasting, or larger in scale than they would have been otherwise.

"If there's anything that's gonna be good that comes out of this … we're gonna have hard discussions about resilience and what it means," Evans said. "We need to be planning for the storms of tomorrow. And even the storms of today … are not the storms of yesterday."

Evans called the current situation in Central Florida "nervewracking," especially for communities heavily affected by the flooding, like Cocoa West in Brevard. It's one of several communities Evans has worked with on resilient infrastructure solutions, with a specific focus on living shorelines and other types of "green" infrastructure.

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