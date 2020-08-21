-
It didn't take long for Paulo Picora, with Hillsborough County Mosquito Management, to find Aedes larvae in Sky Lebron's yard. One only needs to know where to look for vectors and "wigglers."
-
The district developed a strain of male mosquitoes native to Captiva and Fort Myers, and sterilizes them via X-ray. The goal is for the insects to mate with female mosquitoes, resulting in eggs that won't hatch.
-
Among its many effects, research shows climate change-related events are expected to increase mosquito breeding, meaning a larger increase in mosquito-borne illnesses, as well.
-
A person who developed malaria after being bitten by a mosquito was treated promptly at a hospital and has since recovered. Here's a list of preventative measures.
-
A mosquito-borne illness originally found in the Tampa Bay area has been confirmed in a human for the first time, according to University of Florida…
-
With standing storm water in several counties and the risk of mosquito-borne illnesses rising, Floridians have to worry about more than just putting on…
-
With restoration continuing this week after Hurricane Irma, Florida Department of Health officials are warning residents about standing water left by the…
-
On a hot, sunny Saturday morning at the Upper Tampa Bay Regional Public Library, Kathy and Dani Dahlberg walk up to a white truck holding portable fish...
-
Mosquito fish are 2.5-inch long native, freshwater fish that love munching on mosquito hatchlings.On Saturday, March 27, Mosquito Control officials are…