A week's worth of rain has increased the number of potential mosquito breeding grounds, and Florida's mosquito control teams are working to slow down the record-breaking cases of dengue growing in the state.

Florida's dengue case total jumped by 100 more patients just before last week's heavy rain event. That leaves experts concerned another large increase could happen during the holidays.

"We want you to continue to be thinking about mosquito prevention and preventing mosquito bites, because without the public's help… we're going to be hard pressed to control further transmission of dengue," said Steve Harrison, the director of Orange County Mosquito Control.

Orange County continues to report the presence of the mosquito-borne virus dengue. The state reports 10 locally-acquired cases – the most ever in Orange County. According to mosquito control, all the cases have been in the Apopka and Pine Hills communities.

"One concern we have is people traveling from Apopka, where dengue is kind of a hot spot right now, and you're now traveling over to family, on the east side of the county, and you could potentially have an increased risk of dengue transmission in those scenarios," Harrison said.

Mosquito control teams are working service calls and looking to toss potential breeding containers, such as flower pots. November was unusually wet, especially after last week's deluge.

East Orange County received the county's heaviest rainfall between Nov. 17 and Nov. 20, with 12 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Apopka received a little over 5 inches of rain.

What is dengue and why are they paying close attention to it?

Dengue is a mosquito-carried virus. Typically, cases do not naturally occur in Central Florida, and most state cases are associated with tourists who have traveled from dengue endemic countries, such as Cuba.

For the first time in Florida history, the state has more locally acquired cases (669) than it does travel-related cases (476), according to state data. The majority of cases are in Hillsborough (455) and Pinellas counties (126).

Dengue spreads when a person with the virus is bitten by an Aedes aegypti mosquito. Then, if that mosquito bites another person, the virus will transfer.

While the number of reported cases is high, experts believe the presence of dengue in Florida is likely even higher. Dengue can be asymptomatic and still transfer from person to mosquito.

Those who do contract dengue symptoms could experience body aches, bone pain, eye pain, nausea, and vomiting. Extreme cases of dengue earned the nickname "breakbone fever."

In the most severe cases, it can be lethal. Florida reported one fatal case earlier this year involving an 80-year-old Tampa woman.

Why does the rain matter?

Mosquito eggs hatch in still water. That means heavy rain and flooding give mosquitoes a lot more choice for breeding options.

Aedes aegypti doesn't need a lot of water for its eggs.

"We've found them in milk jug caps," Harrison said.

Anything that can hold water is a potential breeding ground: potted plant trays, animal watering dishes, children's toys and gutter extensions are classic spots mosquitoes can breed.

After last week's heavy rain event, Harrison is expecting to see mosquito populations get a lot bigger.

"All of these different cryptic habitats that can hold water are obviously now filled with all of the rain we've been having. So that is definitely conducive to breeding mosquitoes and putting up our populations," he said.

Why is dengue spreading so much this year?

Dengue thrives in tropical climates, and this year it received a big boost from the elements.

Harrison said this year's El Niño event is probably the biggest contributor to why Florida has a large dengue outbreak.

"The very dry early spring and the first half of the summer were extremely dry, so that allowed Aedes aegypti to stockpile eggs in all these containers. And so then when we got the subsequent rains in the latter half of the summer, that gave us a robust population of Aedes aegypti."

Since the start of the month, Orange County has collected a lot of rain compared to last November. Data show there was an average of .07 inches of rain collected last year versus 6.59 inches so far this November.

Mosquito control traps are buzzing more than usual, too. County data shows that November's mosquito trap count is between four and six times higher than last year.

What can people do ahead of Thanksgiving?

Tip, toss, and cover any containers in the yard, Harrison said. Eliminating any sources that can hold water up to five days is the best way to help.

In Orange County, those who have seen an increase in mosquito activity can ask for mosquito control services by calling the county hotline, 3-1-1.

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