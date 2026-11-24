With Thanksgiving just a couple days away, travelers heading home for the holiday may be planning to bring more than just their luggage.

Whether it's a homemade pie, a casserole or even a whole turkey, carrying Thanksgiving dishes on a flight comes with some restrictions.

While certain foods can pass through airport security, others must be packed in checked baggage. And even if a dish is allowed on board, keeping it safe to eat throughout the trip is another concern.

Here are six things travelers should know before packing their favorite Thanksgiving foods this year.

1. Know which foods can go through security

According to Daniel Velez, a regional spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration, solid foods can generally pass through airport security checkpoints.

Thanksgiving foods allowed in carry-on bags include:

Turkey, chicken and ham, whether cooked, uncooked or frozen

Stuffing and casseroles

Mac and cheese

Pies, cakes, cookies and brownies

Fresh fruits and vegetables

Candy and spices

Foods considered liquids or spreadable, however, are subject to TSA's 3.4-ounce carry-on limit.

"If you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it or pour it, then it's a liquid," Velez said.

These include cranberry sauce, gravy, jams, jellies, maple syrup and canned foods containing liquid.

Items exceeding the limit should be packed in checked baggage.

2. Make sure frozen foods stay frozen through security

Travelers can bring foods normally classified as liquids through TSA checkpoints if they are frozen solid.

For example, cranberry sauce that would otherwise exceed the carry-on liquid limit may pass through security if it is frozen solid.

However, Velez said the final decision rests with the TSA officer.

Travelers using frozen gel packs to transport perishable food should also make sure the packs are completely frozen when going through security.

/ Pies, stuffing and other solid Thanksgiving foods can pass through TSA security checkpoints. (Courtesy of TSA)

3. Remember the two-hour rule

Getting food through airport security is only part of the challenge. Travelers also need to make sure their dishes remain safe to eat.

Soohyoun Ahn, a food safety expert at the University of Florida, said perishable foods should not spend more than two hours total between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit, a range known as the temperature danger zone.

She explained that the two-hour limit is cumulative, meaning travelers must account for the time food spends outside refrigeration before leaving home, getting to the airport, waiting for flights and reaching their destinations.

4. Pack food cold instead of hot

Danielle Egger, the founder and CEO of Florida Food Safety Systems , recommends transporting homemade dishes cold rather than trying to keep them hot throughout a flight.

According to Egger, maintaining temperatures above 140 degrees during air travel can be difficult, so that would make refrigeration the safer option.

She recommends cooking dishes ahead of time, allowing them to cool properly in the refrigerator and packing them cold.

She also suggests using insulated coolers with frozen ice packs layered between food containers.

Packing a cooler as full as possible can help reduce air circulation and maintain cold temperatures for longer periods, she said.

/ Pies, stuffing and other solid Thanksgiving foods can pass through TSA security checkpoints. (Courtesy of TSA)

5. Don't forget the side dishes

While turkey is often the main concern when it comes to Thanksgiving food safety, Egger warned that side dishes can also pose serious risks.

Rice, mashed potatoes, stuffing and casseroles can support bacterial growth if they are not kept at safe temperatures.

Egger also recommends removing stuffing from a cooked turkey before refrigerating it and cutting the turkey into smaller pieces to help it cool more quickly.

Ahn identified turkey, ham, stuffing, gravy and deviled eggs as foods that require particular attention because their moisture and protein content can support bacterial growth.

For longer flights with multiple layovers, Ahn recommends avoiding foods that are especially difficult to keep cold, including deviled eggs, seafood dishes, cream-filled desserts and dairy-heavy side dishes.

6. Don't forget to pack your... thermometer?

A food thermometer may not be the first thing travelers think to pack for Thanksgiving, but according to Egger, it could be one of the most important.

While acknowledging how unusual the suggestion sounds, Egger recommends bringing a thermometer to check whether perishable dishes have remained at a safe temperature throughout the trip.

She also suggests noting the time food is removed from refrigeration before packing it.

Once travelers reach their destination, they should check the food's temperature and refrigerate it immediately if it has remained properly chilled.

Ahn said transported cooked foods and leftovers should be reheated to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit before serving.

If travelers are unsure how long their food has been at an unsafe temperature, both experts recommend discarding it rather than risking foodborne illness.

"If safe temperatures cannot be maintained during travel, the safest option is not to transport the food at all," Ahn said.

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