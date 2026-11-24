Water levels along the St. Johns River continue to rise in Seminole County, with officials preparing for additional rainfall later this week and flooding that could last well into December.

The National Weather Service's Melbourne office is forecasting major flooding at several points along the river, including Sanford, DeLand, Astor and Geneva. Recent rainfall has added to ongoing flooding in the St. Johns River basin, where water levels have reached record stages in some areas.

Sanford Fire Chief Ronnie McNeil said crews saw water levels increase overnight Sunday into Monday, his firefighters are extending temporary flood barriers and pumping water as levels continue to rise.

"It raised quite a bit, probably overnight," McNeil said.

Crews have extended a temporary barrier, known as a Tiger Dam, in both directions along Palmetto Avenue. The barriers are being used to help protect nearby businesses at Marina Isle.

The fire department is also bringing in a larger section of the barrier to add another foot of protection. The current barriers stand about two feet high.

Brendan Bryne / Central Florida Public Media Floodwaters have covered portions of Sanford's RiverWalk, including the area around the marina. Most nearby businesses remain open.

McNeil said the river was at 7.72 feet Monday, with forecasts calling for it to reach 8.2 feet Thursday.

The department is also monitoring the forecast for additional rainfall this week, especially as the rising water from the St. Johns River flows north through Central Florida.

"We're still concerned with the predicted rainfall that we're going to be getting," McNeil said.

Weather Forecast Office in Melbourne / NWS The National Weather Service is forecasting major flooding along the St. Johns River, with water levels expected to continue rising near Sanford and other communities over the next five days. Officials warn flooding could persist well beyond the current period of rainfall.

Alan Harris, Seminole County's director of emergency management, said the river at Lake Harney in Geneva has exceeded historical flood records. Hundreds of homes and families have contacted the county, been evacuated or received some type of assistance.

Water levels are also expected to continue rising at Lake Jessup before the flood waters move farther north toward Lake Monroe, which Harris said could reach its highest levels this weekend.

Some residents could be out of their homes for weeks, with the county potentially remaining in flood stage until mid-December.

For now, Seminole's fire department and other county staff have been working to protect critical infrastructure, including hospitals and assisted living facilities near waterways. Emergency crews have also helped residents evacuate, including people with medical and other special needs.

Harris said the eastern and northern portions of Seminole County are seeing the most flooding, particularly communities along the St. Johns River and around Lake Jessup.

Officials are also reminding residents to take precautions around floodwater. Harris said people whose homes are flooding should turn off their electrical breakers when it is safe to do so, particularly if water is approaching electrical outlets.

Residents should also be cautious around flooded areas because of wildlife, including alligators and snakes. The Florida Department of Health is providing tetanus shots for people who need them, including those who have not received one in the past 10 years.

Looking ahead, the county is anticipating road repairs, debris removal and other recovery costs.

Harris said the county has requested assistance from the state, which has also requested help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. As of Monday, the county had not received a federal disaster declaration.

For now, local governments are handling much of the response, with requests for state support and assistance from FEMA.

"It's going to be a big challenge because you know we have Amendment 3, and we've been told you know by the voters to cut your budget," he said. "We're going to respond accordingly. We're going to make sure people are safe. We're going to do the things that we need to do for public safety, but there's not a lot of extra money that can pay for this."

Brendan Byrne / Central Florida Public Media Some Sanford businesses remain open despite flooding along portions of the RiverWalk, where rising water is visible just outside their doors.

The flooding has not closed Sanford's downtown business district, Harris said. Restaurants remain open, though parts of the Sanford RiverWalk and the first few streets near the river are flooded.

McNeil said it could take weeks for water levels to recede. Because the St. Johns River flows north, rainfall from farther south continues moving through the basin and into communities downstream.

How quickly water levels fall will depend on how that water moves through the river system.

Residents experiencing damage or needing assistance can contact the county's citizens' hotline or visit PrepareSeminole.org to submit a damage report.

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