Tampa native Wade Richards is emerging as one of the nation’s most promising young jazz musicians. A vibraphonist and two-time winner of the prestigious YoungArts award, Richards also earned first place in the Al Downing Tampa Bay Jazz Scholarship competition.

After studying for a year with Grammy-nominated vibraphonist Simon Moullier, Richards is now attending Berklee College of Music, where he studies with legendary vibraphonist Monte Croft.

“I can’t wait to play with people because, for me, it’s just for the experience,” Richards said. “Playing with people and learning from the professors really helps you overall, not only as a musician, but also as a person.”

With national honors already to his name and a place at one of the world’s premier music schools, Richards is poised to become a rising force in the jazz world.