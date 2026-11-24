Bethany “Bebe” Baker, is a nurse in the emergency department at HCA Florida Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville. In the ER, communication is constant. A patient describes where it hurts. A monitor sounds an alarm. A physician gives an order.

But Baker experiences the world differently. She was born deaf.

How does she work as an ER nurse? That question goes somewhere much bigger than hearing. It goes into the remarkable ways the brain adapts, communicates and connects.

Baker graduated from the Florida School for the Deaf and Blind in St. Augustine and earned a history degree at Gallaudet University, a private school for the deaf and hard of hearing in Washington, D.C.

After graduating, she cared for a 96-year-old deaf woman in Tennessee, which inspired to pursue a career in healthcare.

Baker, 35, was a recent guest on WJCT’s “What’s Health Got to Do With It,” conversing with host Dr. Joe Sirven with the help of her American Sign Language interpreter, Amy Burl.

She discusses her move to the medical field, working with patients and colleagues, discrimination and her advice as a pioneer for other deaf people aspiring to help others.

The following transcript was lightly edited for brevity and clarity.

When did you first know that you wanted to become a nurse?

Honestly, growing up, I always wanted to be an oncologist as a kid. My family includes a lot of nurses and healthcare professionals, and so I decided that after I graduated high school to go to college. And I actually majored in something completely irrelevant, history and theatrical arts, and I was trying to determine what to do after that to help people. I just kind of gave up trying to make that work and decided to go in the nursing path. And it really opened a lot of doors open for me, and I took advantage of them. I did a free eight-week [certified nursing assistant] course, and with that, I was able to get connected into the healthcare field. And I really just kind of got bit by the bug at that point. And I just loved being in that environment, helping people feel better and helping them improve their lives.

As you grew up with deafness, did you imagine that nursing and especially emergency nursing would be a possibility for you?

I never thought that I would end up in the ER. My first goal was to be a [labor and delivery] nurse, but I was told that an L&D nurse would require ER experience. So, I started off in the ER and never left. I loved babies. I thought it'd be so fun to help with the birthing process. Then once I took that approach in the ER, I just it was just an amazing experience. I had to think on my feet, and everything was fast paced. I just loved it.

What happened when you began trying to find your place in healthcare?

I didn't have any precedents, like anybody to really learn from, so I felt like I kind of had to make up things on the go, figure out what it was that I needed for my job. I had to convince people to allow me to go into nursing school. I applied to about 16 different positions and got very frustrated and was very close to giving up. I just thought I'm absolutely insane, but I had a lot of other ideas. Maybe I would go into social work or something along those lines because I just felt like I didn't really know how to continue. It was very tough. I experienced a lot of discrimination. I felt like a lot of people doubted me as a deaf person in this world. But once I got the job, it worked out seamlessly. My co-workers, my managers, everyone was very supportive. They believed in me. They challenged me, and I'm a good nurse because of them.

I'm curious, so that people know how discrimination and stigma can work, when you applied, what were the reasons you were given for rejections.

Of course, they're smart enough to not tell me why. That would be against the [Americans with Disabilities] law, which would be discrimination. But there was one woman who called me in for an interview, and the first thing she asked me, "How'd you become a nurse if you can't hear?" So, they're so focused on my inability to hear and never asked about my skills, about my certification, about my training. And some ghosted me, never called back, never emailed.

Most may not know how someone who is deaf experiences the world, particularly in the world of communication. What do you wish we understood?

Just don't be scared. Hearing people will come up and see that I'm deaf and try and run. We can ask questions using text messages. And the first thing they always ask is, "Can you read lips?" And I'll say, "Well, can you sign?" Like, I can't. You can't. So, we'll just write back and forth. You know, HCA gave me an interpreter that comes with me all 12 hours of my shift, and so I never have any communication barriers at work. I'm able to develop relationships with co-workers and patients, and it's a huge benefit to have a designated interpreter who I have been able to personally train and work with. We've gone through medical terminology, the processes, what to do in an emergency, where to stand. So, my interpreters are very skilled with me. People will see the interpreter and go, "Wait, who do I talk to?" But when they go home, I feel like they will become more comfortable interacting with other deaf people because of me. That’s a main reason why I feel like I'm here.

Why the ER?

I'm not even sure. I was in clinicals in the ER during COVID, and I think that was one of the worst points ever to be in an emergency room, and I just became very motivated. Patients were coming in and out, and I like that process seeing so many people in a day. I thought that I would only be in the ER for a year or two, develop my skills, and then transition out. And I just ended up staying. It's just an exciting place to be.

What was the hardest barrier about other people's expectations and what their assumptions are of what a deaf nurse can do?

To meet the expectations while also representing an entire deaf community is a big challenge because I'm not just representing myself. If I do something wrong, I feel like that affects other people, and that's a huge responsibility. I feel like I have to work twice as hard as my hearing peers, and at the same time, some of them feel threatened by me because I'm doing their job, meaning I have to keep them on their toes.

After being told no so many times, what did the opportunity of getting this job mean to you?

When I read the email I got from HCA Healthcare, I genuinely thought I was dreaming. I thought maybe I misread it. I was like, OK, so we had to go to orientation. That really helped me figure out what type of accommodations, what type of barriers and solutions we needed to come up with. For example, responding to any environmental noise and patient safety. Those were the major two concerns that I had. We talked about having a designated interpreter who would be responsible for hearing things like IV pump going off, monitors, any sort of announcement that came over loudspeaker. If there was a change in patient breathing or voice or slurred speech, etc. That's the type of stuff that the interpreter tells me. It's not just the words that are being communicated. I also have a stethoscope that connects to Bluetooth on my phone. We have to make a lot of phone calls in the ER, so me and the interpreter work very well as a team to make sure those things are done efficiently. I've gone through about 12 to 14 different interpreters. Unfortunately, Florida doesn't have or require certification in this area.

Take us into the emergency department at HCA Florida Memorial Hospital. A patient arrives. It's busy. Monitors are sounding. People are moving around quickly. How do you do your job?

When I go into a room, I introduce myself. I say, "Hi, my name is Bebe. I'm a deaf nurse. This is my interpreter." And a lot of people get that pretty quickly. Of course, there are some that I have to explain a little bit more, but we'll ask them what's going on. We'll assess maybe their behavior or any symptoms that are they're experiencing. We get all the information, vital signs, etc. I'll do my assessment, my observation, and then of course there's the interpreter to let me know if there's any kind of environmental or auditory things that I'm missing, and then we'll do triage questions. We'll do lab work. We couldn't get things done as efficiently as possible because time is not money, time is life in the ER.

Someone's having a stroke, a trauma comes in or a heart attack, something that seconds matter. How did you develop skills to notice things that a hearing nurse might experience differently?

When a patient arrives, my interpreter knows exactly where to stand to make sure they're out of the way because it's eight to 10 nurses when a patient arrives, and we all set up our roles. A lot of people think I do everything myself. I have co-workers, I have a team that I work with. We have techs, doctors, respiratory therapists. We're a coordinated system. I'll be assigned a job, whether it's to scribe or do compressions. My interpreter will count or let me know how many minutes are left, or 30 seconds left, and then switch. Or I'll get a tap to switch with somebody else to take over compressions. And if I'm doing meds or if the pharmacist is there, they'll pull the meds give it to me, tap me on the shoulder to let me know. I'll provide the medication name to the interpreter. They'll say it out loud. I'll let them know I'm pushing it in. It’s definitely a coordinated effort.

When a patient realizes their nurse is deaf, what happens? How do you manage that look of the patient who may not be comfortable or may have a different impression?

Honestly, most of the patients love me. They think it's awesome. They're very impressed with HCA for providing that opportunity to me. They'll tell me, “Oh, my cousin's deaf” or “My grandmother is deaf.” Or they'll say, "Oh, I wish I learned sign language." And I would say that if I had money for every time a person said that I'd be rich. There are a few, of course, that are uncomfortable, and I'm always willing to say I'll switch with another nurse. There's no hard feelings. The patients deserve the best care. During my five years, I can honestly say that's maybe only happened with one or two patients.

You are communicating with me through a sign language interpreter who's voicing your words. What do you want listeners to recognize how we're conducting our interview, how we're communicating your thoughts?

Be open to giving deaf individuals a chance. We can do anything that a hearing person can do except hear. If you see a deaf person, provide them an opportunity. If they're there to apply for a job, make sure they have access to language and know we don't need to be fixed. A lot of people want to fix us with cochlea implants and hearing aids. I don't have either, and I function well. I have a job. I have a house. I have a life, and I'm part of society. Just because I use sign language as my language, it doesn't mean I'm broken.

What's occurred to your colleagues because of communicating in a different way? I'm wondering how that's changed the environment for their communication skills?

Because of me, I think they're more comfortable with deaf people, especially deaf patients that come in because they immediately make sure that deaf individual has access to communication. If I'm working, they'll come to me and ask for help to work with that patient. There are a lot of deaf people that don't go to doctors or emergency rooms because of the communication barriers, and so I'm trying to take down those barriers.

Are there things other hospitals could do differently to make healthcare careers more accessible to professionals who are deaf or hard of hearing?

Hire them. Offer the training connected to the job. That's how I started. We've just barely scratched the surface. Because they've been told most of their life that they can't, so really trying to break that expectation, break those barriers, and open up doors for them.

Somewhere there may be a deaf child or a parent of a deaf child that is either looking at the transcript of this program or listening on behalf of that deaf person and wondering what kinds of futures are possible. What do you want to tell those folks?

Parents of deaf children, they will be OK. They have a very bright future as a deaf individual, so don't be scared. Learn sign language. Deaf people, get out of that safe space and do something new. Do something challenging. The journey will be extremely tough. People will doubt you, but once you get there, it's absolutely worth it.

“What’s Health Got to Do With It,” is a weekly program on WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of healthcare and daily life. Click here to listen to the entire interview.