Holiday travel is a source of stress for many people.

This Thanksgiving week will bring thousands of passengers to the area's three international airports: Tampa, St. Pete-Clearwater and Sarasota Bradenton.

The increase in traffic comes about a week and a half after the Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop due to communication issues.

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Sarasota Bradenton International Airport spokesman Joshua Talkington said they are not seeing any lingering impacts from the ground stop on holiday travel.

Additionally, Talkington said issues with Delta Airlines on Sunday have been resolved.

“We saw everybody get out of here after some delays (Sunday)," Talkington said. “The last flight came in from Atlanta very early (Monday) morning after quite a delay in Atlanta.”

Sarasota Bradenton expects over 150,000 travelers during the Thanksgiving travel period — with the busiest days being Tuesday and Wednesday this week and next Sunday and Monday, with daily traffic of approximately 20,000 people.

Talkington said you cannot reserve parking ahead of time, but there are plenty of spots to go around, although some might be further away.

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“That could include a shuttle ride that might be 20 minutes or so, depending on traffic,” Talkington said. “You might get in the terminal and in the gates a little bit late — it just adds a little more stress for you.”

St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport expects about 35,000 departing passengers this week.

Spokesperson Michele Routh said parking is always their peak concern over the holidays.

"Our long-term parking fills up very quickly and then we go into a couple economy lots, but we anticipate all of them to fill as well," Routh said.

She adds passengers should get a ride to the airport to avoid trying to find parking, which has been complicated by the construction of additional parking.

Officials at both airports suggest travelers arrive at least two hours prior to their flight during the busy period.

You can also make your holiday travel easier by leaving yourself enough time to account for increased traffic.