Some students at the Dale Mabry campus of Hillsborough College feel vindicated by a new decision to hold some classes there while a new Tampa Bay Rays stadium is built.

But many students are still unsure where their classes will be held.

A previous plan moved classes off campus during construction. They were to be conducted at the nearby Tampa Bay Park office park, with medical classes transferred to the USF Center for Advanced Medical Learning and Simulation in downtown Tampa.

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But students say they've persuaded administrators to hold some sessions at "The Nest," a collection of portable classrooms to be located away from the ballpark's footprint.

Melanie Lopez is secretary of the campus' student government association.

"I feel like a lot of students feel like they're being treated as pawns," she said. "I feel like a lot of the administration is hoping that we will just lie down and deal with it because while they're thinking about the 'long-term future' about the college, we are currently thinking about our future lives and our education — being seen as like insignificant compared to, I guess, the construction of a new college or a sports stadium."

College officials said they were not available to comment this week.

Hillsborough College Hillsborough College unveiled conceptual renderings on Aug. 26, 2026, that provide an early look at the continued transformation of its Dale Mabry campus as discussions continue regarding the proposed Tampa Bay Rays ballpark and mixed-use development surrounding the site.

Lopez said administrators have not been doing enough to inform students of the changes.

"We have talked with our college president about not being properly informed, and he has stated that previously it was announced on social media," she said. "Honestly, I don't think it was enough. Many students don't even know the current plan. It was only talked about during our student government meeting, which I think is very important because students are currently registering for new classes for next semester, and we don't even know where our classes are going to be held."

ALSO READ: Renderings show a 'reimagined' Hillsborough College campus in the Rays' stadium district

Lopez said many students have come out against the plan.

"Those that do know, the majority of them have stated that they really dislike the idea compared to before when we had little information," she said. "Many have voiced their opposition with the whole Rays stadium project. Many citing issues with the planning itself being rushed, or like concerns about education quality dropping, and all sorts of different issues."

Construction is supposed to begin soon on a $2.3 billion indoor ballpark, while new college buildings would rise on the west side of campus, near Lois Avenue. Team officials want the new stadium to open in time for the 2029 regular season.

In August, College President Ken Atwater acknowledged the relocation could create challenges, but said the benefits of rebuilding the campus cannot be overlooked.

"This is a rare opportunity to invest in a modern, student-centered campus that helps prepare students in the classroom, in their careers and in the community,” Atwater said. “We remain focused on creating opportunities for students to succeed while supporting the workforce needs of our region."