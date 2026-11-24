This week, king tides prompted by Tuesday's supermoon could intensify coastal flooding concerns in what's already the wettest November on record for many parts of Central Florida.

For Melbourne, Palm Bay and Daytona Beach, 2026 is now the wettest year on record, according to data from the National Weather Service . That's based on precipitation data collected since 1937, for Melbourne and Daytona Beach, and since 2000 for Palm Bay.

/ Courtesy Laurilee Thompson Roads and yards were flooded in Mims Thursday as rain continued falling.

How the moon's phases and orbit affect tides

" King tide " is a non-scientific term for an exceptionally high tide prompted by astronomical forces. The formal name is " perigean spring tide ," according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Tides tend to rise slightly anytime the moon is either full or new (roughly twice a month). During both moon phases, the sun, moon and Earth are nearly in alignment, forming what's called a "syzygy." But for so-called king tides to occur, the full or new moon must sync up with another factor: the moon's monthly orbit.

Each month, the moon reaches its perigee: the point in its orbit when the moon is closest to Earth. Whenever the moon's monthly perigee coincides closely in time with it being either full or new — typically, between 6 to 8 times a year — that prompts a king tide.

Graphic / NOAA Perigean spring tides, known informally as "king tides," occur anytime the moon is either new or full when it reaches its perigee, or closest point to Earth.

This month's full moon coincides with the moon's perigee, forming a so-called " supermoon " — and prompting king tide conditions which could intensify flooding in coastal areas and parts of the lower St. Johns River watershed.

In Florida, the moon becomes full at 9:53 a.m. Tuesday. But king tides could still affect water levels for the next few days after that, according to the NWS' regional high tide forecasts . For example, at Ponce Inlet, high tide on Wednesday and Thursday is expected to reach nearly double the height it did on Sunday.

"All this rainwater that's landed on the state and wants to drain off to the Atlantic — if there's a supermoon and the high tide comes in, that's going to slow that down, and maybe even flood it some more," said Jeff Chanton, a climate scientist and the Robert O. Lawton Distinguished Professor at Florida State University. "So there's flooding potential right along the coast. And certainly, the drainage will be slower, during the high tide."

On the flip side, supermoons also make for "super low tides," Chanton said. "So it could cause some better drainage when the tide is low."

With some parts of the slow-moving St. Johns River already at record-high levels, downstream sections of the river are expected to keep rising throughout the week — even if there's no more new rain. This week's king tide conditions could further slow the river's drainage, according to the St. Johns River Water Management District.

RELATED: Record river levels bring prolonged flooding to Florida

The bigger picture: sea level rise

Sea level rise driven by climate change is another key factor affecting high tide, Chanton said.

"As the CO2 [carbon dioxide] in the atmosphere has gone up, the temperature of the Earth and the temperature of the ocean water has gone up as well. And warmer water takes up more room," Chanton said. "Also, the glaciers are melting, and so that runs into the sea. So all of these things are causing the ocean level to rise."

Michael Lewis / Pexels For Daytona Beach, 2026 is now the wettest year on record, according to data from the National Weather Service.

Globally, sea level rise is happening at the rate of about three to four millimeters a year, Chanton said — and much faster off the coasts of Florida, where the rate is closer to 10 millimeters a year. That's the same as a centimeter, or just under 0.4 inch, about the size of a pea.

"The king tides reach up another centimeter every year, because of this," Chanton said. "And so sea level rise is definitely a part of the equation." It's especially significant for Florida, given the state's relatively flat topography.

In addition to the moon's phases and orbit, tides are also affected by temperature and wind direction, Chanton said.

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