There won't be a referendum before Tampa residents in March to further limit how many terms the city's mayor can serve. City council members say that should be left to elections.

The proposed change to the city charter would have limited Tampa mayors who have served for more than six years from running for the office again. It was one of a series of changes to the charter the city council discussed Thursday.

Currently, mayors can only serve two consecutive four-year terms. But they can run again after spending at least one term out of office.

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Councilman Guido Maniscalco said ultimately, term limits can be determined at the ballot box.

"Let the people choose and let the people vote," he said. "If they don't want you, they don't want you. If they do, they elect you again, but historically it's very hard going back to the 1950s, so I don't see that it's necessary."

Councilman Bill Carlson — who's running for mayor — was in favor of the concept, but says the way the referendum was written, it would "reset the clock" and allow Mayor Jane Castor to run again. Current rules say she would first have to spend four years out of office.

Tampa television City Council members pose for a group photograph after new council appointee Robin Lockett, standing second from right, is sworn into office.

"I was on the charter review commission in 2016. We, as city council, ultimately put in restrictions for city council and the president has restrictions. The governor has restrictions. The mayor should also have restrictions," he said.

"My objection to this is, this is written for one person. To enable one person to bypass what should be the rules, and I think we need a process that applies to everybody," Carlson said. "It should allow no more than two terms starting on May 1st next year, and that's why I'm voting against it. It's resetting the time so anybody who served before can serve another 8 years."

Former Mayor Bob Buckhorn — who left office in 2019 — is running once again for office.

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Council members did approve several measures that will go before voters in March that would increase their leverage over the mayor's office. But Mayor Castor could veto them.

One would create an appointed Office of Inspector General, who would have the power to investigate all city departments — including the city council and the mayor's office — for perceived wrongdoing.

Another would allow the council to start changes to the city budget in mid-year, without the need to first get approval from the mayor's office.

"Having balances and having checks and having that relationship so that not one entity controls the narrative or not one entity controls everything," said council chair Alan Clendenin, "and I think this this provides a little bit more balance, a little bit more check."