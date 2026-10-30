Tampa City Council approves the community benefits agreement with Rays

The Tampa City Council narrowly passed an agreement Thursday with the Tampa Bay Rays that outlines millions of dollars in community projects the team will fund.

The Community Benefits Agreement is tied to the financing contract the council approved to contribute $80 million toward construction of a stadium the Rays plan to build in Tampa.

According to the agreement, the Rays would pay the city $21 million in cash, services and programs. Of that, $12 million would be split with Hillsborough County the first five years, with the city getting $4.2 million.

The benefits agreement is vague on specific projects. But the team has identified what it would concentrate on, including transportation, workforce development, youth sports and community redevelopment areas. Rays officials said at least half the money will go into affordable housing and parks in neighborhoods near the stadium.

ALSO READ: Rays stadium deal causes a stir at Hillsborough College

Councilman Bill Carlson praised the team for working with the city to change some of the terms.

"I found that the Rays, their lobbyists and others around all the different agencies, the state, the county, other agencies are all being incredibly collaborative, more than I've ever seen," he said, "trying to bring resources to the entire community, but in particular to West Tampa, Drew Park."

The motion passed 4-3. Councilman Luis Viera, who voted yes, requested Thursday's special meeting be held before he resigns on Election Day to run for the state House.

The remaining six members, who had been split on the Rays' stadium agreement, will vote on Nov. 17 to appoint Viera's replacement.

Tampa Bay Rays This is a chart of where the $4.2 million dollars to be spent in Tampa will go.

Councilman Charlie Miranda voted no, along with Lynn Hurtak and Guido Maniscalco.

"You're getting paid with your own money," Miranda said. "This is not their money. This is the taxpayers' money coming back to them. There is no Rays money here, because they're broke."

Forbes valued the franchise at $1.7 billion as of last March and said the team generates roughly $290 million in annual revenue.

Carlson, who voted in favor of the package, said it would be better for the city to use the cash it's giving to the Rays, rather then have them give the city back a portion.

ALSO READ: Roads around the planned Rays stadium in Tampa will be widened

"It's not like the Rays [are] giving us something," Carlson said. "We're taking the people's money, putting it in, and then we're getting part of it back.

"It would be better if the city just kept the money and we could allocate it the way the public wants instead of going through all this, that just the administration part of this on the city and the Rays' side is going to cost more than it would to just give us a discount."

The benefits agreement includes accountability measures requiring the Rays to provide annual progress reports and guidance by a community advisory. In addition, the city council will review proposed projects every five years.

The $2.36 billion indoor stadium is slated to rise on land now occupied by the Dale Mabry campus of Hillsborough College. The city and county will contribute no more than $876 million toward the project, while the Rays will cover more than $1.3 billion and all cost overruns.

The Rays hope to break ground next month and open the stadium in time for the 2029 season.