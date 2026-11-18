There will be a new face on the Tampa City Council for the next several months.

Council members chose Robin Lockett on Tuesday. She's a longtime civic leader who has been regional director for the progressive advocacy group Florida Rising since 2016. She has also backed the city's commitment to contribute $80 million toward construction of a stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays, citing the team's agreement to invest in affordable housing and youth sports programs as part of the deal.

Lockett said she would not run for any council seat after her appointment.

"Today, I'm telling you that I'm ready to serve," she told council members after her appointment. "I've sat here for years, have relationships, built relationships, and I think that that's what it's all about. I'm community first. I will not be working with Florida Rising, so I will be a full-time representative. That's how much it means to me."

She replaces Luis Viera, who resigned from the District 7 seat to make a successful run for state House. Lockett will serve the rest of the term, which ends April 30. A permanent four-year successor will come from the March 3 municipal election.

ALSO READ: Tampa City Council approves the community benefits agreement with Rays

Viera was a reliable vote in favor of the $2.36 billion stadium, proposed to rise on land now used by the Dale Mabry campus of Hillsborough College. He cited the project's funding for on-site police and fire rescue facilities and strong support from labor unions and first responders.

Viera's departure left the six remaining councilors evenly split on the stadium proposal.

During Tuesday's vote, the pro-stadium members — Alan Clendenin, Naya Young and Bill Carlson — were joined by Guido Maniscalco in voting for Lockett out of 14 applicants who qualified for the position.

Among the other stadium opponents, Lynn Hurtak voted for strategic partnerships director Patricia Alonzo and Charlie Miranda chose Gene Siudut, a La Gaceta assistant editor and columnist.

"You've been here each and every week;, you're out there in the community, and you have a lot of competition in this list today," Maniscalco said. "Some people may not talk to me again, but I appreciate that you show up. I appreciate that you've lost elections and you're here two days later. You and I ran against each other 3½ ago, and here you are."

Lockett, a Tampa native, lost in this year's Democratic primary for state House District 63 to Jacqueline Coffie-Leeks and was defeated by Maniscalco in the 2023 runoff for city council.

Lockett's nearly 20 years in civic leadership includes community organizing, issue advocacy, voter education and coalition building. They include terms as president of the Hillsborough County Democratic Black Caucus and political action chair for the NAACP. Her background also includes legal administration and residential property appraisal.

She has also been appointed to the boards of the Hillsborough Transit Authority, Tampa Hillsborough Action Plan, Affordable Housing Advisory Committee and Zion Cemetery Preservation and Maintenance Society.

She's a Tampa native who graduated from Tampa Bay Tech High School in 1982 and attended Hillsborough College in 1986.

During public comment at the Aug. 27 council meeting before a 4-3 vote to approve the stadium contract, Lockett said she supported the project. She said the Rays’ proposed Community Benefits Agreement would help housing initiatives and a Tampa youth baseball program she supports.

ALSO READ: Hillsborough takes next step toward use of CIT, tourist taxes for Rays stadium

"I think about the affordable housing. I think about the infrastructure,” she told councilors. "You cannot govern in fear."

The Community Benefits Agreement is tied to the financing contract the council approved that day to contribute $80 million toward construction of a stadium. According to the agreement, the Rays would pay the city $21 million in cash, services and programs. Of that, $12 million would be split with Hillsborough County the first five years, with the city getting $4.2 million.

ALSO READ: Tampa City Council approves the community benefits agreement with Rays

The benefits agreement is vague on specific projects. But the team has identified what it would concentrate on, including transportation, workforce development, youth sports and community redevelopment areas. Rays officials said at least half the money will go into affordable housing and parks in neighborhoods near the stadium.

The city and county will contribute no more than $876 million toward the stadium, while the Rays will cover more than $1.3 billion and all cost overruns.

The Rays hope to break ground soon and open the stadium in time for the 2029 season.