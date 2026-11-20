Forty-three Florida hospitals have earned the “straight A” designation in The Leapfrog Group’s fall 2026 patient safety report, placing behind only California among states with the most facilities maintaining top marks in The Leapfrog Group's fall 2026 safety report.

Leapfrog defines a straight-A hospital as one that has earned an A in at least five consecutive grading periods, or every grading cycle over the past 2.5 years. California led the nation with 63.

Florida ranked ninth nationally for the percentage of hospitals earning an A, down from seventh in the spring. But its overall performance remained essentially unchanged, with 81 of 191 participating hospitals receiving the top grade, or about 42%.

Two hospitals, both in Ocala, received D grades: HCA Florida Ocala and HCA Florida West Marion. Another 37 Florida hospitals received C’s.

GRADES: Click here and look up how your hospital fared in Leapfrog's fall 2026 report.

The grades are based on how well hospitals protect patients from preventable errors, injuries, accidents and infections. Leapfrog issues them twice a year, using 22 measures drawn from federal data and a voluntary hospital survey

Nationally, about 900 hospitals earned an A in the fall report. Another 774 received B’s grades, 655 earned C's, 35 received D's and three received F's.

Connecticut again led the nation with 64.3% of its graded hospitals earning an A. Utah, New Jersey, South Carolina and Virginia rounded out the top five.

Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont and Wyoming had no hospitals earn an A.

Nationally, 431 hospitals have earned straight A's, including 223 that have maintained the grade through all eight grading cycles since spring 2023. Eleven hospitals have received an A in every grading cycle since Leapfrog began issuing its grades in 2012.

ALSO READ: Florida hospitals surge to seventh nationally in Leapfrog's spring safety grades

Leapfrog says its grades focus on preventing problems that shouldn't happen during a hospital stay. That can mean paying close attention to practices that may seem routine, such as making sure staff wash their hands before every patient interaction.

“Earning an A is an achievement, but sustaining that level of performance year after year takes extraordinary teamwork, vigilance and a shared commitment to doing what is best for every patient, every day,” said David Verinder, president and CEO of Sarasota Memorial Health System, which placed its Sarasota and Venice campuses on the straight-A list.

Leapfrog says its grades focus on preventing problems that shouldn't happen during a hospital stay. That can mean paying close attention to practices that may seem routine, such as making sure staff wash their hands before every patient interaction.

ALSO READ: Leapfrog appeals judge's ruling for South Florida hospitals over safety grades

Leapfrog did not assign grades to eight Florida hospitals in the fall report following a federal court ruling in South Florida that challenged its methodology for grading hospitals that do not participate in its voluntary survey. The organization is appealing the decision.

Leapfrog is an independent nonprofit with a goal of improving patient safety and transparency.

State grade rankings

Fall 2026 and spring 2026 grades based on the percentage of A hospitals in each state.

Fall 2026 Spring 2026 Rk State A’s Rk A’s 1 Connecticut 64.3% 1 64.3% 2 Utah 55.2% 4 50.0% 3 New Jersey 53.7% 6 43.3% 4 South Caro. 52.9% 3 51.0% 5 Virginia 52.1% 2 59.2% 6 Maryland 46.3% 8 41.5% 7 Rhode Island 44.4% 18 33.3% 8 Maine 42.9% 17 35.7% 9 Florida 42.4% 7 42.2% 10 Louisiana 38.6% 11 38.6% 11 California 38.3% 10 39.8% 11 North Caro. 38.3% 8 41.5% 13 Texas 37.2% 12 38.1% 14 Tennessee 34.7% 15 36.1% 15 Illinois 34.6% 21 29.0% 16 Penn. 33.8% 13 36.9% 17 Mass. 29.1% 16 35.8% 18 New York 28.9% 24 28.2% 19 Alaska 28.6% 42 14.3% Delaware 28.6% 23 28.6% Oklahoma 28.6% 28 25.6% 22 Mississippi 27.8% 20 30.6% 23 Indiana 27.4% 35 22.5% 24 Wisconsin 27.3% 30 25.0% 25 Michigan 26.0% 19 32.1% 26 Oregon 25.8% 30 25.0% 27 Georgia 25.6% 29 25.3% 28 Nevada 25.0% 14 36.8% 29 Kentucky 23.6% 22 28.8% 30 Hawaii 23.1% 41 15.4% New Hamp. 23.1% 33 23.1% 32 West Virginia 22.7% 46 8.7% 33 Arizona 22.6% 33 23.1% Ohio 22.6% 27 26.3% 35 Montana 22.2% 5 44.4% 36 Colorado 21.7% 26 26.7% 37 Idaho 21.4% 36 21.4% 38 Arkansas 20.7% 25 27.6% Kansas 20.7% 30 25.0% 40 Wash. D.C. 20.0% 37 20.0% 41 Washington 18.8% 40 18.8% 42 Minnesota 18.2% 43 13.6% 43 Nebraska 15.0% 37 20.0% 44 Missouri 13.3% 39 19.0% 45 Alabama 13.0% 45 9.4% 46 New Mexico 5.3% 44 10.5% 47 Iowa 0.0% 47 3.3% North Dakota 0.0% 48 0.0% South Dakota 0.0% 48 0.0% Vermont 0.0% 48 0.0% Wyoming 0.0% 48 0.0%

Florida straight-A hospitals

Leapfrog defines a straight-A hospital as one that has earned an A in at least five consecutive grading periods, or every grading cycle over the past 2.5 years.

