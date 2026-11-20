Innovation Academy SRQ, a tuition-free public charter school that's in debt and earned an F grade, asked the Sarasota school board for time to turn things around.

Attendance has dropped, and some staff are being laid off. Just 50 kids are enrolled in K-5 at the school, down from 77 last school year and 98 in 2025, according to documents posted on the school board website.

"At June 30, 2026, the school reported a deficit net position of $184,226 and a deficit fund balance of $13,309 in the General Fund," said an audit.

The charter was rescued by one-time funds from tax credits and hurricane relief money, without which it "would have reported an operating deficit of approximately $994,503."

School board members and the Sarasota superintendent took no formal action during a workshop Thursday, but recommended the school pursue a voluntary closure.

“Innovation Academy was the third lowest school in the state of Florida for academic outcomes," said school board vice chair Liz Barker. “That absolutely guts me. Those students deserve better.”

The school board heard from Victoria Lillicrapp, who is President of the Board of Directors at Innovation Academy SRQ, and a consultant the board hired, Janjay Gehndyu.

“Obviously, we are not pleased with the state of the school at this point,” Lillicrap said. “So we are looking to aggressively and proactively turn the ship around, get it on a good course. Get our grade up. Make sure our finances are stable, and make this school a crown jewel of Sarasota County Schools.”

“I believe that the school can go from an F to an A in one year, and that's the goal." Consultant Janjay Gehndyu

She said she has been board president for a year and works in a volunteer capacity.

Going forward, Lillicrap said the school needs to work on its “branding.”

“We have to do something to get our school name out there, showing that it really is a place where parents want to send their kids. That's hard to do when you're an F school,” Lillicrap said.

“I believe that the school can go from an F to an A in one year, and that's the goal," said Gehndyu, who previously taught at Sarasota School of Arts and Sciences and served as principal of Visible Men Academy in Bradenton.

He presented a plan to boost the school’s performance.

“I'm here to tell you, like I've done this before, not just once, but twice. Once at Visible Men Academy,” he said. “I've also done this for Team Success. Just in the last year, we were a C school. Well, I took VMA from an F to an A in about four years, and Team Success we went from a C to a B in my first year there.”

He said Innovation Academy SRQ needs to raise enrollment to about 125 students in total.

“Our goal is to find the students that need a place like Innovation,” Gehndyu said. “Find students who aren't being necessarily successful in a traditional school, or whose parents don't know what school to put them in.”

According to the school website, the charter is "founded on Howard Gardner's Theory of Multiple Intelligences (MI), emphasizes more than EIGHT natural human gifts, and the belief that students learn through the process of discovery, embracing mistakes, and appreciating their own natural gifts."

Gehndyu said his contract allows him to get paid $30 per student per month, which amounts to $1,500 per month for 50 students. He said there are another 13 children in voluntary pre-kindergarten, or VPK.

The school board was not impressed.

“I'm a little befuddled because the school is not currently authorized to offer VPK,” said Superintendent Terry Connor.

“The dependence on non-recurring funds, the deficits that you're carrying, the loss of board members, the loss of staff, the loss of students, the continual budget amendments that we are working with you on, point to a direction of serious deterioration,” Connor said.

“I think it would be in the best interest for the school and the governing board to consider a voluntary closure, and we would be glad to have that handoff and work with families in order to make sure that we can provide them a quality education,” said the superintendent.

SCS Sarasota school superintendent Terry Connor

School board chair Tom Edwards said he has seen the same school come before the board “at least three times… the first time as an F, the second time as a D. And the most recent excitement that I had is they made it to a C.”

“It feels to me after six years that you're just moving the deck chairs on the Titanic,” Edwards said.

The school added two students to its roster last week, according to Lillicrap.

“I know that's an accolade for you, but it breaks my heart for those families to come into that transition,” Edwards said.

"We could deny you your application, or your renewal, and you can appeal it to the state, and it would most likely be passed by the state because they're so pro-charter. But it's not in the best interest of the students and their families," Edwards said.

Gehndyu appeared resolute as the meeting concluded.

“I've done it once, twice. I'm going to do it again. And when we have this conversation again, you can say you saw the determination in my eyes, that he's going to do it,” he told the board.