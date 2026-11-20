On a Friday morning, volunteers of the grassroots organization Magnified Voices are busy filling grocery bags with fresh produce, canned goods, eggs and frozen chicken.

Gianny Hunt, the group's president, meticulously checks off the names of twenty families they'll deliver to as part of their Wimauma Family Stabilization Program.

The program, Hunt said, grew from a need they recognized over the summer: free breakfast and lunch programs meant to serve kids when school isn't in session were still leaving some families out.

"We came across a few families who felt like they were at risk to just drive to get to the programs because they were either mixed-status families or they were out of status, or they already had somebody in their family who had been deported through the current immigration policies," said Hunt.

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In Florida, local and state partnerships with ICE have fueled immigration arrests. A brush with law enforcement on the road could lead to detention or deportation.

This summer, Florida ICE arrests surged to record highs mirroring a national trend. More than 200 arrests a day were made in the state between June and the first week of August, the latest data made available by The Deportation Data Project.

In turn, there was an "increase in food insecurity over the summer in Waimauma," according to Hunt.

Wimauma is home to a significant immigrant population. Residents frequently share on social media videos of law enforcement, whom they suspect could be ICE agents in the neighborhood.

Nancy Guan / WUSF Egg cartons with a 'Magnified Voices' label are among the groceries being delivered to families.

Videos of law enforcement officers in tactical gear at the Wimauma Public Library were captured one early morning in September.

Hunt said that sighting, along with others, have made families reluctant to drive to traditional food banks, schools and grocery stores. That's why Magnified Voices started doing home deliveries directly to families.

They aren't the only ones who've recognized this need. Churches and non-profits across the Tampa Bay Region are trying to fill the gap in their own communities, creating a patchwork of care that is informal but necessary, said Hunt.

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"It's kind of word of mouth," said Hunt. "Some of the families we've supported, whether it's connecting them with immigration attorneys or just supporting them in different ways, they've said, 'Hey, can you go stop by my friend's house? They're in a similar situation.'"

Magnified Voices receives donations from community partners, good Samaritans and grants from nonprofits, said Hunt. Sometimes, volunteers themselves will chip in too.

"When I go grocery shopping, I always get an extra thing of rice," said Hunt. "And, slowly but surely, it adds to this."