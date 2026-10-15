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Florida Matters Live & Local

Factors that affect a food pantry's goal, and businesses opposing the SoHo flood project

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorQuincy WaltersZach Sherman
Published October 15, 2026 at 1:39 PM EDT
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Two people take food out of boxes and coolers in a tent
Hope Villages of America
Volunteers distribute packaged food in a test at Hope Villages of America food bank in Clearwater in July 2025.

What are the challenges to running a food bank, particularly when there are high fuel prices and high grocery prices to contend with? The shelves of a local pantry ran dry multiple times last month.

Then, why is a group of businesses suing the city of Tampa over a stormwater project?

We also chat with the publisher of Tampa Bay Forward magazine, now in its 20th year celebrating the achievements of Black changemakers.

Finally, how do you bring a classic Stephen King psychological horror to the stage?

Food insecurity reality

(00:00) A Clearwater food pantry ran out of food eight times in September, forcing it to turn people away. Fewer donations, rising client demand and the growing price of food make it challenging to keep shelves stocked. We learn what the nonprofit expects heading into winter.

GUEST:

  • Melvin Thomas Sr., Hope Villages of America

Hyde Park’s flooding conundrum

(11:42) A group of SoHo property owners, including the iconic Bern’s Steak House and Epicurean Hotel, is suing the city of Tampa over a major stormwater project designed to reduce chronic flooding in two nearby neighborhoods. The plaintiffs’ attorney explains the opposition is not about flood relief but a desire for options that won’t disrupt the businesses for years.

GUEST:

  • Edward P. de la Parte Jr., attorney

Chronicling Black changemakers

(20:37) Power Broker magazine is marking its 20th anniversary with “Tampa Bay Forward,” its longest issue yet. Founder and publisher Gypsy Gallardo discusses the publication’s evolution, the Black leaders and changemakers it highlights, and what her research reveals about the Black experience in Tampa Bay.

GUEST:

  • Gypsy Gallardo, publisher and founder, Tampa Bay Forward

“Misery” hits the stage

(35:05) Jobsite Theater is bringing Stephen King’s psychological thriller “Misery” to the Tampa stage for spooky season. Actress Summer Bohnenkamp returns as Annie Wilkes, the devoted fan whose affection turns terrifying. She joins us to discuss playing one of King’s most unsettling1 characters and bringing the story to life onstage.

GUEST:

  • Summer Bohnenkamp, Jobsite Theater performer

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalFood InsecurityFood BanksHungerHunger ReliefCity of TampaFloodingStormwaterHyde ParkJobsite theaterStephen KingTheateracting
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters
Zach Sherman
Zach Sherman is the WUSF Rush Family Florida Matters Live & Local Intern for fall of 2026.
See stories by Zach Sherman