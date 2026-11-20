Salad bars are now closed at Sarasota high schools and menus district-wide are being altered because supply chain issues have made lettuce too expensive, district officials said.

"Our Food and Nutrition Services team indicated that the supply chain issues we have faced are weather-related, and it has made the lettuce extremely cost-prohibitive," said Sarasota school spokeswoman Kelsey Whealy.

"The price of lettuce is now over $107/case (up from $45/case)," she said in an email to WUSF.

Lettuce and salad menu items "are not available on school menus this month" and "some menu items may be temporarily modified or changed," Whealy said.

"We appreciate our students’ and families’ flexibility as our FNS team works through the temporary supply issue."

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But other districts, like Manatee, Pinellas and Hillsborough, said they don't have the same problem.

"Pinellas County Schools continues to have a steady supply of lettuce for student meals, with no shortages or disruptions," said spokeswoman Isabel Mascarenas.

"While weather conditions have impacted crops and the seasonal shift in sourcing from California to Arizona has increased costs, lettuce remains available to our schools," she added.

Manatee County schools are "continuously monitoring for any possible supply chain disruptions," said executive director of food service operations Regina Thoma. "In our school district, we are currently serving salads."

The Hillsborough County school district does "not offer salad bars at our schools and therefore, don't use as much lettuce as those that do. At this time, we are not having any supply chain challenges," said spokeswoman Debra Bellanti.

School districts also may have different levels of cash reserves for their school nutrition programs, affecting decisions about certain foods as prices rise and fall, according to Whealy.

"Lettuce should be back on school menus next month if the situation resolves itself," she said.