Florida’s Supreme Court justices could soon decide if Florida Power & Light's residential customers are paying unfairly high rates.

This comes after state utility regulators approved the largest rate hike in U.S. history last year: $7 billion over four years.

FPL settled that rate case with some of its commercial clients, like Walmart and Wawa, behind closed doors.

But the state's consumer advocate, appointed by the legislature, said 99% of customers — the regular residents — weren't considered in that decision, so he and other organizations filed an appeal to the Florida Supreme Court. Oral arguments haven’t been scheduled yet.

WUSF's Jessica Meszaros interviewed Walt Trierweiler with the Office of Public Counsel about the case his team is bringing forth.

The interview below has been edited for clarity and brevity.

What are you hoping comes out of this case with the Florida Supreme Court?

We'd like the court to send the case back and say, "Look, fewer than 1% of customers, whoever they are, that's not a settlement." In no world, in no court, in no hearing scenario in any state can you uphold that. You can't speak for or bind 12 million Florida citizens with a handful of business elites. I don't know what state that is, but it's not the United States of America.

In any state that I can envision, that's not justice. That's bypassing the regulatory scheme that was put there to keep rates affordable and to give customers an opportunity to be heard. That's the other thing is the court should have to consider and apply all of the evidence that we brought before the court in a week-long hearing that they simply disregarded in favor of this 1% settlement agreement. So, we'd like them to send it back and get it right.

So, these larger customers for the utility, like commercial or industrial, do they pay a disproportionate amount to, let's say, residential customers with an increase this size?

Yes, and this is the real problem. They have a couple of mechanisms and rates that they take advantage of that shield them from the impacts of the rate increase that shifts the rate increase to the residential and the small business classes. Now, I represent all of them, but that doesn't mean that we can't stand up for the majority who are harmed by the settlement.

One of the problems with this settlement scheme is it doesn't oppose the rate increase itself, and it doesn't put them to the test to prove that they need this rate increase or they need all the rate increase.

And what these business elite settlers have done is they've simply cut themselves a very lucrative side deal that insulates them from the impact of the rate increase and shoves all of the increased bills on the residential classes and the small businesses. That's simply unfair.

Even though I represent all of those customers, I can't stand by and allow 99% of customers to be harmed to the benefit of the 1% customers, especially when we're not sure who the 1% is. That's another problem is we're not even sure who these folks are because they don't want to say, and we've asked, and they've refused to identify themselves to any great degree beyond a handful of companies.

Lastly, I'm curious because I've been reading that this case at the Florida Supreme Court level could have implications for future rate hikes. Justices are going to weigh on whether you, [a] consumer advocate, could have more say in the approval process, and I'm wondering what your response is to that. What do you think about that?

I don't want to have more say. I want the customers to have a voice, and for their voice to be heard, and for it to be effective. And there's a real problem here that no one talks about ... in these minority settlements that benefit less than 1% are the fact that by not addressing the size of the rate increase, the next time there's a rate increase, the pie is gonna be so much larger than it would have been if we'd have fought that to a reasonable size in the prior case.