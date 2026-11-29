A recent state audit into Broward County schools found shortcomings in teacher certifications. This year, the district fired 285 teachers because they weren't properly certified, according to a district official at a recent meeting.

The group of teachers in the sample included mostly district-run schools and almost 40 charter schools. The audit reviewed the 2023-24 school year, but Sue Rockelman, an executive director in the district's human resources department, said at an October meeting that 285 teachers didn't meet requirements in 2026.

" It is unfortunate, but they understand now that we are not waving a magic wand and closing our eyes to it," Rockelman said.

The audit looked at nearly 500 teachers and found 115 didn't have the required proper certification to teach their given class.

All teachers held at least a bachelor's degree and some certification in teaching. However, it wasn't necessarily in the subject they were teaching.

In Pompano Beach High School, for example, a teacher was certified in Chemistry but instructed a class requiring certification in Engineering and Technology Education.

These are so-called "out of field" teachers and they're only allowed to teach for a limited period in a subject they aren't certified in.

In another example at a different school, a teacher didn't have "a valid Florida teaching certificate," the audit says. She was hired as a substitute, but when auditors took a closer look, it looked like she was instead hired to fill an open teacher vacancy and directly teaching students.

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Rockelman said this oversight happened because the technology used to keep track of teacher certifications was outdated — almost two decades old.

The new system installed in schools for upkeep, called Focus, connects to the current HR system and will automate much of the process, she said.

The audit by the Florida Auditor General also found some students were missing English Language Learning plans. The issue affected two students at Gulfstream Academy of Hallandale Beach.

In other cases, some teachers were teaching English Language Learners without the proper certification.

In total, the audit identified 139 cases, or "findings," related to certification issues. The schools identified were elementary, middle and high schools.

" This was a lot of findings," Rockelman said. " We were shocked at how many findings, got through, or were discovered, because we thought we had pieces in place with that system we designed."

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