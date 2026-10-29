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New reporting reveals the Democrats behind ballot-stacking in Alaska Senate race

WBUR
Published October 29, 2026 at 11:58 AM EDT

Reporting from The New York Times finds that allies of Alaska Democratic Senate candidate Mary Peltola recruited a man with the same name as Republican challenger Dan Sullivan in an effort to split the Republican vote.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Liz Ruskin, Washington reporter for Alaska Public Media, about the new reporting and local reaction.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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