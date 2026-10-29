Halloween weekend in Tampa Bay: Ghost encounters, Halloween haunts, Oktoberfest

Halloween weekend is here, and Tampa Bay is going all out. From haunted historic landmarks and family-friendly trick-or-treating to spooky science, drive-through haunted houses, and Oktoberfest celebrations, there's something to get the whole family in the spooky mood.

USF St. Petersburg is hosting its fifth annual Halloween Fest. Find activity zones filled with family-friendly. Kids can get candy by trunk-or-treating, visit a haunted petting zoo, have their face painted, and more. The free celebration runs Friday from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on the USF St. Petersburg campus at 140 Seventh Ave. S. Advanced registration is encouraged but not required.

Who knew a car wash could be so spooky? Personal Pitstop Express Wash in Tampa is transforming into a haunted drive-through filled with zombies and creatures hiding amid the fog. You may find a ghost passenger who decides he or she want to come back home with you. Stay inside your car as you travel through several spooky zones, including Zombie Alley, Ghost Bay, and Werewolf Wash. And don't worry, kids, you get a bag of candy at the exit. The scares happen Friday from 6-10 p.m. at 9401 W. Hillsborough Ave. Admission is $20 per vehicle or free for Personal Pitstop Express members.

Experience ghost tours at the Tampa Bay Hotel and Tampa Theatre this weekend. Take a two-hour ghost tour with the Tampa Theatre on Friday and Saturday morning where guests will walk and hear the most chilling legends. Tickets are $15 or free for Tampa Theatre members.

The Tampa Bay Hotel has been known for its eerie energy and stories of past residents from the early 20th century searching the halls looking for their hotel rooms. Friday and Saturday from 6-9 p.m.; tickets are $25 per person, and the event is recommended for ages 14 and older.

Oktoberfest Tampa is back after being postponed earlier this month due to weather. Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park will transform into a waterfront biergarten with live music, German food, dancing and plenty of Bavarian traditions. Don't miss the bratwurst and schnitzel, plus catch Saturday's beard and mustache competition and the Halloween-themed Krampus dance party. The festival runs Friday from 4 to 11 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. General admission starts at $10.

Halloween is going under the deep boo sea! The Florida Aquarium is celebrating Guppyween with costumed divers, underwater pumpkin carving, creepy critter encounters, and plenty of family-friendly fun. Your little monsters come free if they are in costume and can enjoy a scavenger hunt and trick-or-treating. The celebration wraps up Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Come to the indoor halloween event at the Gulf View Square Mall in Port Richey. They aree bringing back Mall-O-Ween, which includes local vendors and plenty of candy. Families can explore the shopping center while collecting treats from participating retailers and vendor booths. The fun takes place Saturday at 9409 U.S. 19, with vendors opening at 2 p.m. and trick-or-treating running from 5-8 p.m.

And just in case Halloween isn't your style, Hollywood loves a good disaster. But how much of it is actually science? Find out when Taste of Science kicks off its Reel Science series with a screening of the 1997 volcano thriller Dante's Peak. USF volcanologist Dr. Mel Rodgers will be break down what's scientifically accurate, or science fiction. The event takes place Sunday from 1-4:30 p.m. at Corner Club, 1502 E. Sligh Ave. Tickets are required, and seating is limited.