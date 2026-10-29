© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Trump and Republicans face backlash over comments about Abdul El-Sayed

WBUR
Published October 29, 2026 at 12:03 PM EDT

President Trump and other Republicans have faced criticism in recent days over their rhetoric toward Michigan Democratic Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed.

Among those feeling disenfranchised is Bishara Bahbah, founder of Arab-Americans for Trump, which changed it’s name to Arab-Americans for Peace last year. Bahbah shares his frustrations with host Robin Young.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
US / WorldHere & Now
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now