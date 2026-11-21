There isn't much to see in Amboy, Calif. But if you're traveling on Route 66, the dusty stop in the Mojave desert is a must for its famous 50-foot-tall neon Roy's Motel and Cafe sign. Photographing the sign can wait: Alan Jacob gets out of his rented GMC truck and heads straight for the gift shop.

Others in Jacob's tour group driving the length of Route 66 have bought T-shirts, hats and socks along the way. One even got a Route 66 tattoo. For the sinewy, retired plumber from a small town about an hour North of New Zealand's capital, Wellington, it's all about the fridge magnets along the nearly month-long journey.

Krystal Ramirez for NPR / New Zealander Alan Jacob picked up Route 66 magnets during a stop along the tour in Amboy, Calif.

"I've been buying magnets everywhere I go," Jacob said. "When I get home, I'm going to get an 8-by-4 sheet, powder-coat it white, put the road on it and put all the magnets where I got them from."

Celebrating the road's centennial

Krystal Ramirez for NPR / The Wigwam Hotel is a popular stop on the highway in San Bernardino, Calif.

100 years after its founding, the nearly 2,500-mile highway from Chicago to Santa Monica, Calif., continues to capture imaginations far beyond U.S. borders.

According to a 2024 study conducted by the tourism research firm SMARInsights shared with NPR by the New Mexico Tourism Department, international travelers are more likely to travel the entire length of Route 66 than those from within the United States.

"60 to 70% of the people who come here are international travelers," said Samir Patel, the manager of The Wigwam Motel, a popular stop on the highway in San Bernardino, Calif. "And a good chunk of them are Australians and New Zealanders." The highway has been popular for decades with Europeans, he added, and, in more recent years, with South American and Asian tourists.

Krystal Ramirez for NPR / Samir Patel stands inside The Wigwam Motel.

Driven by a passion for cars

Sam Murray, the New Zealand-based owner of Gilligans Tours — loosely named after the 1960s American TV show Gilligan's Island – has been leading Route 66 trips in the spring and fall for more than a decade. His clientele are mostly tourists from New Zealand and Australia.

Murray said he was drawn to Route 66 through his passion for car racing. The 48-year-old first came to the U.S. as an adult in 2005 for an auto race in Laughlin, Nev. When the event was done, Murray drove down a nearby part of Route 66 for the first time. It made him want to do the whole thing.

Krystal Ramirez for NPR / Sam Murray is the New Zealand-based owner of Gilligans Tours, which has been leading tour groups along Route 66 for over 10 years.

"So in 2011, I bought an old motor home in Pennsylvania, drove down to St. Louis, followed Route 66 back to LA," he said. "And then I realized when I got home, people that I talked to had an interest as well in doing Route 66."

Of course, "doing Route 66" these days isn't what it once was. The construction of the modern interstate highway system made older sections of the road obsolete. It was officially removed from the system in 1985. Route 66 now exists as an incomplete patchwork of roads, some of them unpaved.

Krystal Ramirez for NPR / A mural depicting the map of Route 66 painted on the side of a building in Oro Grande, Calif.

"We've done quite a bit of gravel driving, which is something I didn't expect to do over here," said retired apple grower Pete Volkers. He opted to ride with Murray rather than drive himself in a rented car.

Volkers was looking to venture out on his own for the first time since losing his wife last year to breast cancer, and Route 66 had long been on his bucket list.

He was steeped in mid-20th century American pop culture growing up in New Zealand — "The American diner thing and TV shows like Happy Days," he recalled.

Krystal Ramirez for NPR / New Zealander Pete Volkers enjoyed seeing kitschy Americana at stops along the tour.

"On this trip, we've been to so many little towns which have all this stuff that we've seen on TV, and all of these iconic neon signs," said Volkers. "And you just don't get a chance to see that anywhere else in the world."

Volkers said he enjoys wide open roads sprinkled with opportunities to revel in American kitsch and nostalgia. ("At least I can go home and say I slept in a teepee," he said after spending a night in a concrete, teepee-shaped guestroom at the Wigwam Motel.) But Volkers also acknowledges there's a certain bleakness to traveling Route 66 in 2026.

"These little towns that not a lot of people come through. No one stops there," Volkers said. "They're just zooming on to the next big place."

Thriving pitstops along the way

Krystal Ramirez for NPR / Tourists walk through Oatman, Ariz., which is along Route 66.

Even if Route 66 isn't what it once was, many stops along the way look like they are thriving — at least for tourists. Oatman, Ariz., is among them.

The windswept former gold mining town is packed with people on a Monday afternoon. To Australian insurance broker Peter Johnson, the rickety clapboard storefronts and local population of roaming donkeys bring classic Westerns to mind. "You should be walking along here with a six gun," Johnson said.

Inside the Oatman Hotel on Main Street, Carrie Eagan is packing bottles of ketchup and mayo instead of a Colt revolver. The restaurant manager at the bustling Route 66 landmark, built in 1902, said she's noticed one main difference between foreign visitors and American ones: "The Americans, they know a lot about the history. But the foreigners are very excited," Eagan said. "They come dressed to impress; ready to go."

Krystal Ramirez for NPR / Australian insurance broker Peter Johnson (left) enjoyed stopping in Oatman, Ariz., which features roaming donkeys in a old Western-style town. New Zealand couple Keiron and Wendy Guinness sit at the Oatman Hotel bar, which is covered in dollar bills.

This is certainly true of tour participants Kieron and Wendy Guinness. He's sporting a handlebar mustache and white cowboy hat; she's petite and put together in a scarlet sweater. The New Zealand couple are wowed by the thick wads of greenbacks plastering every inch of ceiling and wall space in the Oatman Hotel. "This hotel would be worth a fortune!" Wendy said.

She's been a fan of the United States ever since she spent a year in California as a high school student. "I put on 20 pounds that year because especially when you're young, you come and you're like, 'Oh my God, there's so much good food,'" said Guinness, who managed a women's clothing store before retiring. "We ate out all the time."

Kieron Guinness is nuts about American cars, like many in the group. "I've been around hot rodding all my life, mucking around with old V8s, Chevrolets and Fords and Dodges," he said.

The wiry retired bartender said he has a side hustle importing U.S. cars into New Zealand — despite the fact that steering wheels on American cars are on the left hand side. "And our country's a right-hand drive country," Guinness said.

Krystal Ramirez for NPR / Steve Gray photographs a building next to a Gilligans Tour car in Oatman.

Relief at the end of the trail

Waiting in line near the famous "The End of Trail" sign in Santa Monica for a final group photograph, Sam Murray was relieved about making it to the end of Route 66 with no major mishaps.

The tour operator said arriving at the final destination is usually a relief for his guests, too.

"It's not easy," Murray said. "Driving a two-lane highway from downtown Chicago to here is a big expectation for anyone — let alone somebody that's from a country where you drive on the other side of the road."

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