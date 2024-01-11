ArtCenter Manatee on track to have new building completed by end of this year

ArtCenter Manatee will be housed in a new building named the Herrig Center for the Arts.

It will be on the same street in Bradenton with the Bishop Museum of Science and Nature and the Manatee Performing Arts Center.

And Third Avenue West will get a new name: Avenue of the Arts.

ArtCenter Manatee Executive Director Carla Nierman said this new building has been a long time coming and the need is clear.

Manatee County is among the fastest growing counties in the state. According to the U.S. Census, it grew by nearly 30% between 2012 and 2022.

"So a donor said to me once when I was talking to them about investing in the program, and I couldn't have said it any better. 'She said, so it's not if you build it, they will come, it's you better build it. They're coming.' Because definitely, we're seeing more and more demand. We're very excited to see new people coming in that, because once you get into it, it's just, it's almost addictive, because it's so much fun," Nierman said.

The ArtCenter was established in 1937 and offers after-school classes, and courses in drawing, pottery, glass, and more. In fact, Nierman said the Herrigs got involved because Natalee Herrig's mother was a potter for much of her life.

It also offers an Arts & Healing Program for individuals with mild to moderate dementia or memory loss. Participants must be screened for admittance, but the program is free because it is sponsored.

Courtesy of ArtCenter Manatee A rendering of the new building for ArtCenter Manatee, which will be known as the Herrig Center for the Arts.

"And I've always thought it was fascinating that you can always get financial support for children's programs, but not adults. And I started reading all these stats about how much dementia was hitting our community on both, obviously, a local and regional and national and international level. And yet, there isn't enough funding for it and we're living longer," she said.

And Nierman said it has been transformative for one couple in particular.

"The first day they came, he would not let her even go to the restroom without going into freak-out mode. Within two visits here, he was like, 'Bye, Betty, go do your nails, go to the shopping'--- all of this. And so we realize that it wasn't only good for the one affected with the dementia. But it had an effect on the family as a whole, the caretakers, the children, all of that," she said.

And ArtCenter Manatee is not just a place to take classes. It also sells handcrafted gifts and presents exhibitions.

Nierman said it's one of three locations in the nation and the only place in Florida hosting the 156th American Watercolor Society International Traveling exhibit this year.

The pandemic has not only slowed down the process of getting into a new building, it also means the building will cost more than the original $8 million estimate.

"So we've already raised what we thought we needed to but we still have some work to go because of the surprise. We need to raise under $5 million now. But feel confident we're gonna get there. People are really interested in the project and what it's going to do for our community," Nierman said.

Once the new building is up, the old one will be razed to make way for a sculpture garden and green space.

Where will the sculptures come from?

"It's going to be a growth process, we won't go out in the first week and buy 25 sculptures and have those installed. I was very inspired by the Citygarden in St. Louis, if you know anything about that," she said.

Her goal is to buy as much sculpture in Florida as possible.

"Just because I'm a big fan of trying to put money back into your economy where you live. But I'm not opposed at all, to any type of national or any international searches," she said.

And in case you're wondering, Nierman said there will be plenty of parking.