Sarasota Magazine food writer Lauren Jackson's job is harder than you think

Listen to the episode

Food writer sounds like a dream job. And for Lauren Jackson, in many ways it is. As Eat & Drink Editor for Sarasota Magazine, Lauren spends her days marrying her culinary background with her passion for writing.

But being a food writer is about more than enjoying free dinners on the company dime.

Lauren recently joined Dalia in The Zest’s studio at WUSF for a conversation about what the job entails.