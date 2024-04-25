Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.
Sarasota Magazine food writer Lauren Jackson's job is harder than you think
Sarasota Magazine food and drink editor Lauren Jackson walks us through a day in the life of a food writer.
Food writer sounds like a dream job. And for Lauren Jackson, in many ways it is. As Eat & Drink Editor for Sarasota Magazine, Lauren spends her days marrying her culinary background with her passion for writing.
But being a food writer is about more than enjoying free dinners on the company dime.
Lauren recently joined Dalia in The Zest’s studio at WUSF for a conversation about what the job entails.