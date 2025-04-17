© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
The Zest Podcast
Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.

'Call Anthony' Gilbert reviews food at gas stations and other overlooked eateries

WUSF | By Dalia Colon
Published April 17, 2025 at 10:43 AM EDT
Anthony Gilbert, better known online as Call Anthony, has garnered a massive following with his video reviews of food inside of gas stations, convenience stores and other mom-and-pop eateries.

Florida restaurants are having a moment, with many eateries receiving nods from some pretty prestigious organizations.

At the same time, there’s a whole other culinary scene that’s equally popular—one that’ll likely never be the radar of the prestigious Michelin Guide or James Beard Foundation. We’re talking about food served in convenience stores, gas stations and other mom-and-pop eateries. Maybe you’ve eaten some amazing food in these places. Maybe you’re even among the tens of thousands of people who follow ourguest on social media.

Anthony Gilbert, better known online as Call Anthony, has garnered a cult-like following with his video reviews of Tampa Bay’s under-the-radar eateries. That standing-room-only barbecue joint? Anthony says it’s got the best smoked oxtails in town. The $5 chicken wings in the sketchy-looking corner store? There’s a reason why that place is always packed. If you’re feeling uneasy about going inside, Anthony will show you that there’s nothing to worry about. Anthony grew up in the housing projects of East Tampa, and most of his reviews highlightfood spots in underprivileged neighborhoods. But his fan base is wide-reaching, helping to bring a variety of customers to small, often Black-owned businesses.

Anthony stopped by the Zest studios at WUSF Public Media for a chat with Dalia Colón and Alexandria Ebron. In this conversation, he shares some of his favorite local eateries, why he believes his food reviews are resonating with the public and his plans to open a restaurant of his own. Warning: This conversation will make you hungry.
Arts / Culture The Zest PodcastFood
