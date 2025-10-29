Classical WSMR and WUSF are celebrating Public Radio Music Day

You can celebrate the role Classical WSMR, WUSF and public radio in general play in using the power of music as a unifying force.

It's something public radio stations across the country are doing on Wednesday, Oct. 29.

Starting at 6 a.m., Classical WSMR will be sharing music from live performances, recorded locally.

Courtesy of The Florida Orchestra Violinist Jina Lee

And there's a special sold-out live performance from Church of the Redeemer in Sarasota that will be broadcast at 4 p.m., on 89.1, Sarasota and 103.9, Tampa.

Courtesy of The Florida Orchestra Violinist Vivek Jayaraman.

It will feature a string trio: Violinists Jina Lee, Vivek Jayaraman of The Florida Orchestra and Violist Laurel Borden playing the music of Antonin Dvorak, including "Terzetto."

And Sarasota Orchestra Principal Cellist, Natalie Helm, playing the Bach "Cello Suite No. 1."

Classical WSMR Host Thea Lobo.

Classical WSMR Hosts Thea Lobo and Mark Michaud will emcee the program.