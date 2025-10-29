Classical WSMR and WUSF are celebrating Public Radio Music Day
The sixth annual Public Radio Music Day is being commemorated on Oct. 29, 2025. This year’s theme – Live. Local. Essential. – highlights the vital role public radio music stations play in communities across America in preserving regional history and culture.
You can celebrate the role Classical WSMR, WUSF and public radio in general play in using the power of music as a unifying force.
It's something public radio stations across the country are doing on Wednesday, Oct. 29.
Starting at 6 a.m., Classical WSMR will be sharing music from live performances, recorded locally.
And there's a special sold-out live performance from Church of the Redeemer in Sarasota that will be broadcast at 4 p.m., on 89.1, Sarasota and 103.9, Tampa.
It will feature a string trio: Violinists Jina Lee, Vivek Jayaraman of The Florida Orchestra and Violist Laurel Borden playing the music of Antonin Dvorak, including "Terzetto."
And Sarasota Orchestra Principal Cellist, Natalie Helm, playing the Bach "Cello Suite No. 1."
Classical WSMR Hosts Thea Lobo and Mark Michaud will emcee the program.