© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Classical WSMR and WUSF are celebrating Public Radio Music Day

WUSF | By Susan Giles Wantuck
Published October 29, 2025 at 6:43 AM EDT
A flowery illustrated graphic that says Classical WSMR celebrates Public Radio Music Day 2025. Live. Local. Essential.
Susan Giles Wantuck
/
Created on Canva using generative AI

The sixth annual Public Radio Music Day is being commemorated on Oct. 29, 2025. This year’s theme – Live. Local. Essential. – highlights the vital role public radio music stations play in communities across America in preserving regional history and culture.

You can celebrate the role Classical WSMR, WUSF and public radio in general play in using the power of music as a unifying force.

It's something public radio stations across the country are doing on Wednesday, Oct. 29.

Starting at 6 a.m., Classical WSMR will be sharing music from live performances, recorded locally.

A woman with long dark hair and wearing a black dress leans up against a stone wall with a violin.
Courtesy of The Florida Orchestra
Violinist Jina Lee

And there's a special sold-out live performance from Church of the Redeemer in Sarasota that will be broadcast at 4 p.m., on 89.1, Sarasota and 103.9, Tampa.

A balding man wearing a black and white tuxedo sits holding a violin.
Courtesy of The Florida Orchestra
Violinist Vivek Jayaraman.

It will feature a string trio: Violinists Jina Lee, Vivek Jayaraman of The Florida Orchestra and Violist Laurel Borden playing the music of Antonin Dvorak, including "Terzetto."

And Sarasota Orchestra Principal Cellist, Natalie Helm, playing the Bach "Cello Suite No. 1."

A young, fair-skinned woman with clong, curly hair and wearing a black dress smiles at the camera.
Classical WSMR Host Thea Lobo.

Classical WSMR Hosts Thea Lobo and Mark Michaud will emcee the program.

An older man wearing a newsboy cap
An older man wearing a newsboy cap and black collared shirt stands on the beach and smiles at the camera.

Tags
Arts / Culture WSMR
Susan Giles Wantuck
I love telling stories about my home state. And I hope they will help you in some way and maybe even lift your spirits.
See stories by Susan Giles Wantuck
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now