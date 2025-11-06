How to celebrate Veterans Day across the greater Tampa Bay region

Veterans Day recognizes the services and sacrifices of all men and women who have defended the nation during times of war and peace.

This year's observance will be on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025.

You can find all events happening locally in a list below:

Saturday, Nov. 8

James A. Haley Veterans Hospital Veterans Day Parade: The ceremony begins at 9 a.m. in front of Fisher House II, and the parade begins at 9:30 a.m. at 13000 Bruce B. Downs Blvd., Tampa.

2025 Veterans Day Ceremony and Parade Celebrating America Turning 250 Years Old: The City of Lakeland will be celebrating all veterans 10 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 701 West Lime St, Lakeland. There will be a ceremony, with guest speaker Dr. Alan Snyder. The Lakeland Veterans Day Parade will take place immediately after the ceremony.

Clearwater Patriot Fest: The Florida Veterans Coalition will host the annual Veterans Day celebration to pay tribute to those who have served with honor. The event will include a Veteran ceremony, local vendors, entertainment, family activities, and food& beverages. The fest will open for visitors at 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Florida Veterans Memorial Plaza, 450 S. Lake Dr., Clearwater.

Sunday, Nov. 9

Veterans Day Event: The West Tampa Chamber of Commerce and its community is hosting an event dedicated for children to learn that freedom does not come free. The event will take place from 11 a.m., with a special program at noon. Lt. Gov. Jay Collins will appear as a guest speaker. The event is at The Vila Brothers Park, 700 N. Armenia Ave., Tampa.

Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025

Annual Veterans Day Tribute: Hillsborough County Consumer & Veterans Services and the Veterans Council of Hillsborough County celebrate Veterans from all military branches with a family-friendly celebration. The events will include JROTC color guard and patriotic music, Veterans Council Awards with special guests, and resources for Veterans and families. Kids' crafting area and refreshments post-ceremony will be provided. The tribute will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park & Rear Admiral LeRoy Collins, Jr. Veterans Museum, 3602 N. U.S. Hwy. 301, Tampa.

New Port Richey Veterans Day Parade: The City of New Port Richey is organizing a Veterans Day Parade, featuring local veterans, active military units, marching bands, community organizations, and civic groups. Visitors and residents are encouraged to wear red, white, and blue attire while attending the parade. The parade will take place at 5 p.m. at Orange Lake & Sims Park, 6341 Bank St. Visitors can park at the Downtown Area Roundabout Trolley (DART).

Sarasota Veterans Day Parade: The City of Sarasota and the Sarasota Patriotic Observance Committee is partnering to hold the annual Veterans Day Parade. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at Orange Avenue and Main Street. There will be road closures and vehicle tow-away zones from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Main Street closed from Links Avenue to Bayfront Drive, and Osprey Avenue closed from Ringling Boulevard to Second Street.

Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025

Pasco-Hernando State College is hosting a Veterans' Cookout from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunch will be provided by PHSC's Student Government Association.

Free Offerings & Discounts for Veterans & Active-duty Military

Military.com has a list full of restaurants offering free meals and discounts to veterans and active-duty military members on Tuesday, Nov. 11.

Keel Farms Veterans Day Celebration: All veterans and active-duty military members are receiving a complimentary meal and drink at Keel Farms Plant City from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, at Keel Farms, 5202 Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City. Proof of service includes: U.S. Uniformed Services ID Card, U.S. Uniformed Services Retired ID Card, current Leave and Earnings Statement (LES), veterans' organization card (i.e., American Legion, VFW), DD214 and citation or commendation. This offer is valid for dine-in only and not valid with other coupons or discounts.

Several museums are offering complimentary admission to military members and discounts for family members:

The Dalí Museum: Veterans and active-duty military members plus 1 guest will receive complimentary admission to The Dalí on Tuesday, Nov. 11. Valid forms of ID include: A Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC), a Department of Defense (DoD) Identification Card — either a Common Access Card (CAC) or Uniformed Services ID Card, or a state-issued driver's license or ID with a Veterans designation.

The James Museum: is offering complimentary admission to the museum for Veterans, Active Military, Gold Star, and Blue Star families on Tuesday, Nov. 11.