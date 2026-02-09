A musical explores a world where Juliet chose not to die with Romeo

The North American Tour of “&Juliet” is coming to Tampa’s Straz Center for a five-day run beginning on Feb. 10.

The 2022 musical asks the question: What would have happened to Juliet if she had not chosen to die along with her love, Romeo?

It was written by the Emmy-winning Canadian writer of TV’s “Schitt’s Creek,” Playwright David West Read.

According to C.J. Eldred — who plays Shakespeare — the musical is upbeat, peppered with “Hot 100” hits from Swedish Songwriter and Producer, Max Martin.

“So Max Martin is a music producer from Sweden, and he has produced countless songs. He’s produced with the likes of Backstreet Boys, Britney Spears, NSYNC, you could probably name just about any famous artist, and he has either written or produced a song that they have sung,” Eldred said.

And if you’ve listened to pop music for any length of time, you know the songs in the show, like: “Roar,” “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” “Since U Been Gone,” and “I Want it That Way.”

Martin’s star has shone so brightly that in 2024, he surpassed another “Martin” — George Martin of Beatles fame — as the producer of the most number one hits on the Billboard Hot 100.

Eldred said his Shakespeare is not “The Bard” of yore.

“We're definitely putting it more into the eyes of like a pop star who is maybe just a couple years past his young prime, where he thinks he might be,” he said.

Stephanie Girard Photography Headshot / Courtesy of The Straz Center Actor C.J. Eldred plays Shakespeare in "&Juliet."

In this musical, Shakespeare gets some help from his wife.

“And, Shakespeare just finished the play, and he's telling them, ‘Oh my gosh, all these things happen, and everybody dies.’ And so, his wife comes in, and it's like, ‘Well, I don't know if that's the best end to the story. Like, why? Why does Juliet have to die? What if she continued on?’ So we kind of see Shakespeare and his wife, Anne Hathaway, explore this idea. And in real time, the actors play out Juliet continuing to live her life and continue her story,” Eldred said.

Eldred said he hopes that people will leave the show persuaded that they deserve to be happy.

“They deserve to make positive choices for themselves. They don't need to make decisions based on what other people want for them. And that, to me, is my favorite message of the show,” he said.

Eldred said millennials will love this show because it's music they grew up on, but the story is for everyone.

You can get more information on the show and tickets at the Straz Center website.