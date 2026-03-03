© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Una imagen del Antiguo Capitolio de Florida con la torre del nuevo Capitolio al fondo. Ambos reciben el sol.
2026 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2026 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from Your Florida, our coverage partners, and WUSF.

How would cutting property taxes impact your bill in Hillsborough County? There's a tool for that

WUSF | By Gabriella Paul
Published March 3, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST
Hillsborough County Property Appraiser Bob Henriquez explains the motivation behind a new calculator to help homeowners understand the impact of proposed property tax legislation for their individual bills.
Screenshots of Hillsborough County Property Appraiser Office's YouTube and website
Hillsborough County Property Appraiser Bob Henriquez explains the motivation behind a new property tax relief calculator.

The Hillsborough County Property Appraiser's office published a digital tool to help taxpayers "see the numbers," as lawmakers consider measures to reduce or eliminate property taxes in the state.

There's been a lot of talk about eliminating property taxes in Florida.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican leaders in the state have been touting the plan as a boon for affordability, but critics say it's a tax break for homeowners, not renters, and it could hamstring the budgets of local governments.

ALSO READ: Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco among counties that would lose the most if property taxes are eliminated

In Hillsborough County, homeowners can now see the numbers for themselves.

The tax collector's office recently published an online tool that estimates the impact several tax proposals could have on your property bill.

Hillsborough County Property Tax Impact Calculator: https://maps.hcpafl.org/tax

You can plug in an address, folio number or owner name into the calculator, and it spits out side-by-side bill estimates tied to the proposals under consideration.

In February, House lawmakers passed a plan that would dramatically reduce taxes for homesteaded properties. To move forward, the Senate would need to agree with the plan, and voters would have to approve the changes on November's ballot.

If that happens, Hillsborough County's tax calculator shows a North Tampa homeowner who pays about $3,200 in property taxes could see that reduced to about $1,100. It also shows that Hillsborough County would face about $800 million in lost tax revenue.

Gabriella Paul covers the stories of people living paycheck to paycheck in the greater Tampa Bay region for WUSF. Here’s how you can share your story with her.
Property TaxesHillsborough County
