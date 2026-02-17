Pasco County's tax collector questions the effect of property tax reform

According to a report by the Florida Policy Institute, some counties could lose billions of dollars in revenue if property taxes are eliminated.

Three Tampa Bay counties are among 10 that would lose the most: Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco.

Experts say Floridians could be the ones paying for the tax relief, as local governments might have to raise other taxes to make up for the loss.

Craigin Mosteller, director of external affairs for the Florida Association of Counties, said non-homeowners could take the biggest hit.

“Apartment renters, they're likely to see higher taxes or higher rent to pay for those taxes, or you're going to see a shift in sales tax or something like that,” she said Monday on WUSF's "Florida Matters Live & Local."

Tax revenue impacts all sorts of public services beyond just the tax collector’s office.

Pasco County Tax Collector Mike Fasano questioned how key county offices would function with the proposed changes.

“It's not only the tax collector's office you're going to have an effect on,” he said. “The clerk of the court is funded by property taxes. The supervisor of elections, they're totally funded by property taxes. How will they be able to run their offices?”

Increases in other taxes could be significant, Fasano said.

The nonprofit Tax Foundation, which does research and analysis on tax policy, "made the proposal that it could be as much as a 15% sales tax if you were to limit homestead property taxes,” Fasano said. “So there definitely will be a reverberating impact.”

Moreover, revenue loss could affect even people’s safety.

“Fifty percent of the Pasco County government budget goes to law enforcement and fire services,” Fasano said. “What are you going do when you call 911?”

The proposals being discussed in Tallahassee would need to pass both chambers and then need voter approval in November to become state law.