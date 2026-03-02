Florida DCF Secretary Taylor Hatch's confirmation advances to full Senate

After a series of pointed questions from Republican and Democratic members of the state Senate Ethics and Elections Committee on Monday, the panel voted to advance the confirmation of Department of Children and Families Secretary Taylor Hatch.

Despite frustration from some senators, Hatch was approved for confirmation on a 6-1 vote. Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton, opposed.

Hatch, whose appearance before the committee was postponed last week due to a limit on time, now moves to the full Senate for confirmation of appointees by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

A year ago, Hatch and Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Shevaun Harris failed to be confirmed by the full Senate, neither advancing past Ethics and Elections. The 2025 action was viewed as a snub to DeSantis amid a widening House probe into first lady Casey DeSantis’ signature welfare-assistance program.

Before her appointment by the governor, Hatch led the state Agency for Persons with Disabilities and has also served as DCF's deputy secretary.

In addition to its primary responsibly of welfare and protection for children and adults, DCF determines Medicaid eligibility and oversees the state’s substance abuse and mental health program.

Harris was backed by the Ethics and Elections Committee last week in a 7-1 vote. Polsky voted against the confirmation.

The panel also postponed the confirmation of Adam Kissel, whom Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed to the University of West Florida Board of Trustees, likely ending his hopes and leading to him being removed from the board.

Sen. Don Gaetz, R-Niceville, chairman of the committee, said that Kissel didn’t appear for the meeting so his confirmation was being postponed. It was the committee’s last scheduled meeting before the end of the legislative session, which is set to run until March 13.

The Senate could pull Kissel’s confirmation directly to the floor through a procedural maneuver, but the move puts his position on the board in danger. The Senate didn’t conform Kissel last year, and DeSantis reappointed him to the UWF board. A second rejection would result in him being kicked off the board at the end of the legislative session.