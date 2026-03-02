© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe
Una imagen del Antiguo Capitolio de Florida con la torre del nuevo Capitolio al fondo. Ambos reciben el sol.
2026 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2026 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from Your Florida, our coverage partners, and WUSF.

Florida DCF Secretary Taylor Hatch's confirmation advances to full Senate

WUSF | By News Service of Florida
Published March 2, 2026 at 11:43 PM EST
Taylor Hatch, whose appearance Monday before the Senate Ethics and Elections Committee was postponed last week due to a limit on time, now moves to the full Senate for confirmation as Department of Children and Families secretary.
DCF
/
Instagram
Taylor Hatch, whose appearance Monday before the Senate Ethics and Elections Committee was postponed last week due to a limit on time, now moves to the full Senate for confirmation as Department of Children and Families secretary.

The state Senate Ethics and Elections Committee voted 6-1 to approve Hatch's confirmation.

After a series of pointed questions from Republican and Democratic members of the state Senate Ethics and Elections Committee on Monday, the panel voted to advance the confirmation of Department of Children and Families Secretary Taylor Hatch.

Despite frustration from some senators, Hatch was approved for confirmation on a 6-1 vote. Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton, opposed.

Hatch, whose appearance before the committee was postponed last week due to a limit on time, now moves to the full Senate for confirmation of appointees by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

A year ago, Hatch and Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Shevaun Harris failed to be confirmed by the full Senate, neither advancing past Ethics and Elections. The 2025 action was viewed as a snub to DeSantis amid a widening House probe into first lady Casey DeSantis’ signature welfare-assistance program.

Before her appointment by the governor, Hatch led the state Agency for Persons with Disabilities and has also served as DCF's deputy secretary.

In addition to its primary responsibly of welfare and protection for children and adults, DCF determines Medicaid eligibility and oversees the state’s substance abuse and mental health program.

Harris was backed by the Ethics and Elections Committee last week in a 7-1 vote. Polsky voted against the confirmation.

The panel also postponed the confirmation of Adam Kissel, whom Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed to the University of West Florida Board of Trustees, likely ending his hopes and leading to him being removed from the board.

Sen. Don Gaetz, R-Niceville, chairman of the committee, said that Kissel didn’t appear for the meeting so his confirmation was being postponed. It was the committee’s last scheduled meeting before the end of the legislative session, which is set to run until March 13.

The Senate could pull Kissel’s confirmation directly to the floor through a procedural maneuver, but the move puts his position on the board in danger. The Senate didn’t conform Kissel last year, and DeSantis reappointed him to the UWF board. A second rejection would result in him being kicked off the board at the end of the legislative session.
Tags
Health News Florida Taylor HatchFlorida Senateconfirmation hearingDCFFlorida Department of Children and FamiliesACHAShevaun Harris
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now