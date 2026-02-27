Committee confirmation hearing for DCF chief Hatch reset for Monday

The confirmation process for Florida's Department of Children and Families Secretary Taylor Hatch is set to resume Monday with a scheduled appearance before the state Senate Ethics and Elections Committee.

Hatch was expected to appear before the committee earlier this week but was postponed due to time, according to committee Chair Sen. Don Gaetz, R-Niceville.

The committee last Monday did advance the confirmation of Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Shevaun Harris along with nearly 140 other appointees by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Harris and Hatch failed to be confirmed by the full Senate last year, neither advancing past Ethics and Elections. Appointees who fail to receive Senate confirmation a second time cannot remain in their posts under state law.

Harris’ appointment awaits final confirmation from the full Senate.

The 2025 action was viewed as a snub to DeSantis amid a widening House probe into first lady Casey DeSantis’ signature welfare-assistance program.

Before her appointment by the governor, Hatch led the state Agency for Persons with Disabilities and has also served as DCF's deputy secretary.

In addition to its primary responsibly of welfare and protection for children and adults, DCF determines Medicaid eligibility and oversees the state’s substance abuse and mental health program.