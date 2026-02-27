© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Committee confirmation hearing for DCF chief Hatch reset for Monday

WUSF | By News Service of Florida
Published February 27, 2026 at 6:00 AM EST
In this image from The Florida Channel video, Taylor Hatch, Florida's DCF secretary, testifies before the state House Health Budget Subcommittee on April 15, 2025.
The Florida Channel
Before her appointment by the governor, Taylor Hatch led the state Agency for Persons with Disabilities and has also served as DCF's deputy secretary.

Taylor Hatch was expected to appear before the Senate Ethics and Elections Committee earlier this week but was postponed due to time.

The confirmation process for Florida's Department of Children and Families Secretary Taylor Hatch is set to resume Monday with a scheduled appearance before the state Senate Ethics and Elections Committee.

Hatch was expected to appear before the committee earlier this week but was postponed due to time, according to committee Chair Sen. Don Gaetz, R-Niceville.

The committee last Monday did advance the confirmation of Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Shevaun Harris along with nearly 140 other appointees by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Harris and Hatch failed to be confirmed by the full Senate last year, neither advancing past Ethics and Elections. Appointees who fail to receive Senate confirmation a second time cannot remain in their posts under state law.

Harris’ appointment awaits final confirmation from the full Senate.

The 2025 action was viewed as a snub to DeSantis amid a widening House probe into first lady Casey DeSantis’ signature welfare-assistance program.

Before her appointment by the governor, Hatch led the state Agency for Persons with Disabilities and has also served as DCF's deputy secretary.

In addition to its primary responsibly of welfare and protection for children and adults, DCF determines Medicaid eligibility and oversees the state’s substance abuse and mental health program.
Tags
Health News Florida Health News FloridaDCFTaylor HatchAHCAFlorida SenateMedicaid
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now