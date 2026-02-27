101 vultures found dead at Volusia County state park, likely from bird flu

Wildlife officials are investigating what happened to vultures who were found dead at Blue Spring State Park. So far, 101 vultures were found dead and 17 were found sick at the park known for its gathering of manatees seeking warmth in the spring during the winter months.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission collected samples from four of the dead birds for screening. They all initially tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu. FWC said additional testing is required for final confirmation.

Transmission of avian flu from birds to humans is rare. The flu can be spread from infected birds by salvia, feces and nasal secretions. It can spread to other species as well, including pets.

State officials encourage people to report to their public health department if they have been exposed or have potential symptoms.

Birds that can carry the avian flu include raptors, waterbirds, waterfowl and other species including Boat-tailed Grackle, Fish Crow and Indian Peafowl.

Since 2022, the FWC reported that 35 counties in Florida have had confirmed cases of the bird flu, including nine counties in Central Florida. FWC encourages people to use its Avian Mortality Reporting App to report any sick or dead bird.

In addition to not handling any dead or potentially sick birds, state officials believe cleaning birdfeeders may help slow the spread of the virus. Bird bath or bird feeders can be cleaned with a 10% bleach solution.

More information on prevention, cleaning and overall FAQ's can be found here.

