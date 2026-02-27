© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Rental increases are outpacing the rising cost of a mortgage.
Paycheck To Paycheck
More and more people are finding themselves living paycheck to paycheck in the greater Tampa Bay region. In some places, rent has doubled. The cost of everyday goods — like gas and groceries — keeps creeping up. All the while, wages lag behind and the affordable housing crisis looms. Amid cost-of-living increases, WUSF is focused on documenting how people are making ends meet.

Tampa Bay's taxpayers take advantage of United Way's free filing service

WUSF | By Gabriella Paul
Published February 27, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST
A woman smiles behind a desk covered in tax forms.
Gabriella Paul
/
WUSF
Cheryl James, 66, filed her 2026 tax return at the Child's Park YMCA. It's one of 35 locations offering free tax preparation services with United Way Suncoast.

In 2025, the nonprofit's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program prepared nearly 10,000 tax returns for families, totaling $10 million in refunds and unpaid fees.

Americans spend an average of 13 hours and $290 filing their taxes, according to the latest data.

But for taxpayers across the greater Tampa Bay region, there's a better way.

A table chart shows that average tax filing costs in the U.S. increased from $270, in 2023, to $290, in 2024.
Chart by: National Taxpayers Union Foundation

United Way Suncoast offers free tax preparation services at 35 sites across the five-county region it serves, including Hillsborough, Pinellas, Sarasota, Manatee and DeSoto counties.

To qualify, taxpayers must live in a household earning less than $96,000.

In addition, the nonprofit is hosting its annual Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Tax-A-Thon on Saturday, Feb. 28, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Enoch Davis Center in St. Petersburg.

Nichole Peña Miller, the senior director of financial security at United Way Suncoast, said the free tax assistance relieves the compliance burden of keeping up with the changing tax code.

“Tax laws change every year," she said. "Our volunteers will...make sure that individuals get every credit they're eligible for, and it will be double-checked to make sure that nothing's missed," she said.

She said that taxpayers often leave money on the table, like savings from an Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) or Child Tax Credit (CTC).

For taxpayers, like Cheryl James, those dollars matter. She's a 66-year-old St. Petersburg resident and air force veteran who works full-time at Bay Pines VA Hospital.

This week, she filed her taxes at the Child's Park YMCA with an IRS-trained volunteer with United Way Suncoast. It's her second year using the service.

"Last year, I got a return. It was only a hot $83, but rather have that than have to pay out," she said.

This year, she's hoping for more savings since she has plans for retirement and an upcoming elective surgery.

In 2024, a survey of United Way's VITA customers found that 80 percent of taxpayers who received a refund put it toward basic expenses, reducing debt or saving for the future.

Last year, the program helped to prepare nearly 10,000 tax returns for families across the region, totaling $10 million in refunds and unpaid fees.

“What's our bill? Zero, yes...just [a] smile. So...they get a smile when they leave," Thomas Barber, a VITA volunteer of 11 years, said.

Find a location for United Way's free tax assistance and make an appointment at UWSVITA.org.

Gabriella Paul covers the stories of people living paycheck to paycheck in the greater Tampa Bay region for WUSF. Here’s how you can share your story with her.
