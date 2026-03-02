EGym at Florida Gulf Coast University connects exercise with wearable technology

Students at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers are tapping into a new way to lift weights at the campus Recreation and Wellness Center.

The university recently introduced EGym, a strength-training system that uses wearable bracelets and smart technology to create personalized workouts for each user.

"We saw a need for additional strength-training equipment, and some of our older cardio pieces were not getting the proper usage," said Jenny Louisa, who coordinates facility operations and membership sales."Our senior director at the time knew someone at EGym, and it led to us being part of their involvement in campus recreation spaces."

Students wear bracelets equipped with radio-frequency identification technology that connect to the machines. After tapping the bracelet to a reader, the equipment automatically adjusts to the user's programmed settings.

"The bracelets are just RFID readers," Louisa said. "It's a contactless sensor that integrates with the smart technology of EGym."

Unlike traditional strength machines, EGym follows a fixed movement path designed to reduce the risk of injury and target specific muscles. The system also conducts strength assessments and encourages users to retest their strength every six workouts with the machines, allowing the program to adjust to their progression.

Colorado-based EGym developed the technology to support beginners, but it is designed for users at all fitness levels. The machines offer multiple training modes, including settings that control resistance, adjust weight between movement phases, reduce weight when a user struggles, and focus on explosive power for athletes.

Workouts are typically shorter than traditional strength sessions, making the system appealing to busy students.

Since launching this year, the program has drawn significant attention and participation. The center onboarded 587 users in January and 80 in February. Officials said 606 users have logged into strength equipment at least once after onboarding, resulting in a return rate of about 88%. Of those users, 52% are female and 48% are male.

Students can also participate in built-in competition modes that rank participants on a campus leaderboard. Rec center officials said feedback has been overwhelmingly positive and that they hope to expand the program's features as they become available.



Copyright 2026 WGCU