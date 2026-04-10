Florida Orchestra presents a U.S. premiere this weekend

From April 10-12, Florida Orchestra audiences will be present for the U.S. premiere of a concerto for three trombones.

A trombone concerto is a rare thing in the classical world, at least compared to works for violin and piano.

It will feature Joël Vaisse, TFO principal trombonist; Ross Holcombe, assistant principal trombonist; and guest trombonist Amanda Stewart.

Vaisse was there to give the world premiere in Toulouse, France, last year.

Resident conductor Chelsea Gallo will lead the orchestra in this weekend's concerts.

J.M. Lennon / Lennon Media Music Director Michael Francis leads the Florida Orchestra and Master Chorale of Tampa Bay on Oct. 8, 2022, at The Mahaffey Theatre in St. Petersburg with soloists: Jeni Houser soprano, John Kaneklides tenor, and Jean Carlos Rodriquez, baritone.

"I'm doing the U.S. premiere of a triple trombone concerto that had an unbelievable premiere in France with two of our trombonists, and it's going to bring the house down. But on that same program's Beethoven seven, because this is an orchestra that can do everything really, they're just amazing," Gallo said.

As Gallo mentioned, the program features "Beethoven's Symphony No. 7 and Ferde Grofe's "Mississippi Suite" for the works 100th anniversary.

The Florida Orchestra concerts are tonight at 8 at the Straz Center in Tampa, Saturday at 8 at the Mahaffey Theater and Sunday night at 7:30 at Ruth Eckerd Hall. You can get more details on The Florida Orchestra website.