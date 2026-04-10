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Florida Orchestra presents a U.S. premiere this weekend

WUSF | By Susan Giles Wantuck
Published April 10, 2026 at 12:28 PM EDT
A woman conductor, dressed all in black, stands in front of an orchestra on a podium with a baton raised in her right hand.
James Zambon
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Courtesy of The Florida Orchestra
Florida Orchestra Resident Conductor Chelsea Gallo

The orchestra is presenting the U.S. premiere of Thierry Caens’ "Tribones," a concerto for three trombones that TFO co-commissioned with the French Orchestre national du Capitole de Toulouse.

From April 10-12, Florida Orchestra audiences will be present for the U.S. premiere of a concerto for three trombones.

A trombone concerto is a rare thing in the classical world, at least compared to works for violin and piano.

It will feature Joël Vaisse, TFO principal trombonist; Ross Holcombe, assistant principal trombonist; and guest trombonist Amanda Stewart.

Vaisse was there to give the world premiere in Toulouse, France, last year.

Resident conductor Chelsea Gallo will lead the orchestra in this weekend's concerts.

Florida Orchestra; Master Chorale of Tampa Bay; Michael Francis conductor October 8, 2022, Mahaffey Theatre, St. Petersburg Florida. Soloists: Jeni Houser soprano, John Kaneklides tenor, Jean Carlos Rodriquez baritone
J.M. Lennon
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Lennon Media
Music Director Michael Francis leads the Florida Orchestra and Master Chorale of Tampa Bay on Oct. 8, 2022, at The Mahaffey Theatre in St. Petersburg with soloists: Jeni Houser soprano, John Kaneklides tenor, and Jean Carlos Rodriquez, baritone.

"I'm doing the U.S. premiere of a triple trombone concerto that had an unbelievable premiere in France with two of our trombonists, and it's going to bring the house down. But on that same program's Beethoven seven, because this is an orchestra that can do everything really, they're just amazing," Gallo said.

As Gallo mentioned, the program features "Beethoven's Symphony No. 7 and Ferde Grofe's "Mississippi Suite" for the works 100th anniversary.

The Florida Orchestra concerts are tonight at 8 at the Straz Center in Tampa, Saturday at 8 at the Mahaffey Theater and Sunday night at 7:30 at Ruth Eckerd Hall. You can get more details on The Florida Orchestra website.
Arts / Culture
Susan Giles Wantuck
I love telling stories about my home state. And I hope they will help you in some way and maybe even lift your spirits.
See stories by Susan Giles Wantuck
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