Country Thunder music fest moves to Clearwater's Coachman Park after backlash

The music festival Country Thunder on May 8-10 has been shifted from St. Pete Beach to Clearwater's Coachman Park due to permitting issues and environmental concerns.

The festival was originally planned for the TradeWinds Resort, but St. Pete Beach officials said it had not secured required approvals from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection or review by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Wildlife advocates also pushed back, warning the event could threaten sea turtle nests during peak season. According to the St. Pete Catalyst, Audubon Florida threatened to cancel its Audubon Assembly conference at the TradeWinds if the festival remained on the beach.

TradeWinds Resort manager Travis Johnson said festival organizers and the resort had worked with the city, DEP and FWC “to address permitting requirements.”

ALSO READ: St. Pete Beach: Country Thunder permitting incomplete

"Ultimately, this decision reflects what is best for the overall logistics and long-term success of the event. We are proud to remain a resort partner and look forward to welcoming country music fans to St. Pete-Clearwater and to TradeWinds Resort, while continuing to support the positive economic impact this event brings to our community," Johnson said.

All approvals have been secured to have the event in Clearwater, festival organizers said in a news release from the city.

“I’m really proud of all of the folks that advocated for this outcome, and especially for the town of St. Pete Beach, the Fish and Wildlife Conservation and DEP,” Julie Wraithmell, executive director of Audubon Florida, told the St. Pete Catalyst. “They were under tremendous pressure to issue those permits, and in the face of all of that they stood up for what was right.”

The three-day event will be headlined by Zach Top, Gavin Adcock and Kane Brown, along with Randy Houser, Max McNown, Shaboozey, Dasha and others.

ALSO READ: Audubon threatens to cancel its own TradeWinds event

Country Thunder executive director Kim Blevins said Clearwater offers the infrastructure and "community partnership needed to bring the event to life the right way."

"Coachman Park gives us the ability to execute our full vision and create an unforgettable experience for fans. We're excited to be in a community that's truly embracing what Country Thunder is all about, and we can't wait for an incredible event," Blevins continued.

To make Coachman Park available, The Florida Orchestra is moving its free community concert, Symphony by the Sea, to June 6 at the BayCare Sound, according to the news release.

Aside from the music, Country Thunder will have cowboy hat and apparel vendors, food and surprise artist meet-and-greets. There will also be another stage spotlighting rising artists from Florida and a songwriter showcase with "the writers behind the Main Stage's biggest smashes."

The festival is offering refunds at the original point of purchase due to the change of location.

Country Thunder Florida offers weekend passes averaging around $100 per day at participating Walgreens location to avoid service fees. Those are limited. General admission is $300 for all three days. There's also a bundle of two single-day tickets for $250.

Learn more at Country Thunder's website.