Memorial Day events across the Tampa Bay area for 2026

Memorial Day 2025 is on Monday, May 25. The federal holiday is designated to honor and mourn the service members who have died in the line of duty. The day also signals an unofficial start to summer.

Several events are planned across the greater Tampa Bay region this weekend. Here's a sampling:

The annual parade in downtown Sarasota begins Monday at 10 a.m. at Main Street and Orange Avenue. It is followed by a ceremony to honor America's fallen heroes at Chaplain J.D. Hamel Park.

The Bay Pines VA Healthcare System holds its annual ceremony from 11 a.m. to noon at the Bay Pines National Cemetery, 10000 Bay Pines Blvd.

The American Legion USS Tampa Post 5 will host its 104th Annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday at 3810 W. Kennedy Blvd. in Tampa. The community is invited to participate in flag placement starting at 9:30 a.m., but the observance is at 11 a.m. There will also be guest speakers.

Lakewood Ranch Wind Ensemble will perform in Patriot Plaza at the Sarasota National Ceremony on Monday at 5 p.m. It's free to attend.

It brings the community together to honor fallen heroes and support veterans and military families. It's on Monday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Florida Veterans Memorial Plaza at 450 South Lake Drive, Clearwater. There will be a remembrance ceremony and keynote reflections.

It starts at 1 at the VFW Post on Morrison Avenue in Tampa. There's no cost for veterans, service members and their families, and the post will give out hot dogs and hamburgers.

The James Museum, 150 Central Ave. in St. Petersburg, is offering free admission Monday for veterans, active military, and gold and blue star families when you get a ticket in person. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A Memorial Day celebration in New Port Richey will take place from 1-4 p.m. at the VFW on 11551 Osceola Ave. in New Port Richey. It will include food, raffles, and music.

The Shanna and Bryan Glazer JCC, 522 N. Howard Ave. in Tampa, is holding a pool party from 11 to 3, with music, games, a water slide bounce house and more.

Musician Chas Collins will be performing at Shephard's Beach Resort in Clearwater at 619 S Gulfview Blvd. It kicks off Monday at 8 p.m.

From Saturday through Monday, active-duty military, veterans, retired military personnel, drilling reservists, National Guardsmen and honorably or medically discharged service members can attend The Florida Aquarium for free. You just have to visit the ticket window, show your military ID and get their complimentary entry that same day. The aquarium is also offering extended hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. this long weekend.

From Saturday through Monday, residents and visitors can get into Florida's state parks for free.

According to a release, this applies to day-use entry only and excludes Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park, Skyway Fishing Pier State Park, Stephen Foster Folk Culture Center State Park and Weeki Wachee Springs State Park.