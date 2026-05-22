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Memorial Day events across the Tampa Bay area for 2026

WUSF | By WUSF Staff
Published May 22, 2026 at 11:15 AM EDT
Silhouette of soldier with USA flag against the sunset. Greeting card for Veterans Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day
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Several events are planned across the greater Tampa Bay region for Memorial Day on May 25, 2026.

Memorial Day is May 25. From ceremonies to an honor fest and concert, here are options on what to do this holiday weekend.

Memorial Day 2025 is on Monday, May 25. The federal holiday is designated to honor and mourn the service members who have died in the line of duty. The day also signals an unofficial start to summer.

Several events are planned across the greater Tampa Bay region this weekend. Here's a sampling:

Memorial Day Parade

The annual parade in downtown Sarasota begins Monday at 10 a.m. at Main Street and Orange Avenue. It is followed by a ceremony to honor America's fallen heroes at Chaplain J.D. Hamel Park.

Bay Pines Ceremony

The Bay Pines VA Healthcare System holds its annual ceremony from 11 a.m. to noon at the Bay Pines National Cemetery, 10000 Bay Pines Blvd.

Memorial Day Ceremony

The American Legion USS Tampa Post 5 will host its 104th Annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday at 3810 W. Kennedy Blvd. in Tampa. The community is invited to participate in flag placement starting at 9:30 a.m., but the observance is at 11 a.m. There will also be guest speakers.

Memorial Day Concert: In Their Memory 

Lakewood Ranch Wind Ensemble will perform in Patriot Plaza at the Sarasota National Ceremony on Monday at 5 p.m. It's free to attend.

Clearwater Honor Fest 

It brings the community together to honor fallen heroes and support veterans and military families. It's on Monday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Florida Veterans Memorial Plaza at 450 South Lake Drive, Clearwater. There will be a remembrance ceremony and keynote reflections.

Memorial Day picnic

It starts at 1 at the VFW Post on Morrison Avenue in Tampa. There's no cost for veterans, service members and their families, and the post will give out hot dogs and hamburgers.

Free museum admission

The James Museum, 150 Central Ave. in St. Petersburg, is offering free admission Monday for veterans, active military, and gold and blue star families when you get a ticket in person. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pasco VFW ceremony

A Memorial Day celebration in New Port Richey will take place from 1-4 p.m. at the VFW on 11551 Osceola Ave. in New Port Richey. It will include food, raffles, and music.

Memorial Day pool party

The Shanna and Bryan Glazer JCC, 522 N. Howard Ave. in Tampa, is holding a pool party from 11 to 3, with music, games, a water slide bounce house and more.

Red, White & Boots Memorial Day

Musician Chas Collins will be performing at Shephard's Beach Resort in Clearwater at 619 S Gulfview Blvd. It kicks off Monday at 8 p.m.

Free aquarium admission for military

From Saturday through Monday, active-duty military, veterans, retired military personnel, drilling reservists, National Guardsmen and honorably or medically discharged service members can attend The Florida Aquarium for free. You just have to visit the ticket window, show your military ID and get their complimentary entry that same day. The aquarium is also offering extended hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. this long weekend.

Free admission to Florida State Parks

From Saturday through Monday, residents and visitors can get into Florida's state parks for free.

According to a release, this applies to day-use entry only and excludes Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park, Skyway Fishing Pier State Park, Stephen Foster Folk Culture Center State Park and Weeki Wachee Springs State Park.

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Arts / Culture Memorial DayEventsThings To Do
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